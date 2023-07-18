The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
A new trend: After Ryan Reynolds, what other celebrities will show a presence on LinkedIn?

By AVI TZDAKA
Published: JULY 18, 2023 12:45
(photo credit: Shlomi Revach)

The recent trend of celebrities establishing a presence on LinkedIn has been growing steadily in the past few years. While Ryan Reynolds, the popular movie star, was one of the first celebrities to make a splash on the platform, others have since followed suit. However, the question remains: what kind of celebrities are expected to show a presence on LinkedIn in the near future? 

Celebrities who establish a presence on LinkedIn can potentially gain several benefits from the platform. First, LinkedIn offers a unique opportunity for them to showcase their business interests and connect with potential partners and investors. This is particularly relevant for celebrities who have business ventures outside of their primary career, such as Ryan Reynolds and his entrepreneurial endeavors. Using LinkedIn, they can promote their business interests and connect with like-minded individuals and organizations, potentially leading to new partnerships and investment opportunities.

In addition, LinkedIn can help celebrities establish themselves as thought leaders in their respective fields. By sharing their insights and expertise on the platform, they can build credibility and attract a following of professionals who are interested in their perspectives. This can also help to enhance their personal brand and open up new opportunities for speaking engagements, consulting work, and other professional endeavors.

A type of celebrity likely to join LinkedIn is one who has business ventures outside of their primary career. For example, Jennifer Lopez, who owns a production company and a cosmetics line, could use LinkedIn to promote her business interests and connect with potential partners and investors. Similarly, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has a successful production company and is involved in several business ventures, could use LinkedIn to showcase his entrepreneurial skills and connect with business-minded individuals.

Another type of celebrity that might join LinkedIn is the kind who is involved in philanthropy and social activism. LinkedIn's "top voices" category includes not just celebrities but also entrepreneurs and social activists, and some celebrities are invited to join. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, who is known for his work on climate change and environmental issues, could use LinkedIn to promote his philanthropic endeavors and connect with like-minded individuals and organizations.

Finally, professional athletes are another group of celebrities increasingly using LinkedIn to showcase their business interests and connect with potential partners and investors. As mentioned in the article, there has been a 37% increase in professional athletes using the platform in the past five years. Athletes like LeBron James, who has a production company and is involved in several business ventures, could use LinkedIn to promote his business interests and connect with potential partners and investors.

In conclusion, the recent trend of celebrities establishing a presence on LinkedIn is likely to continue in the near future. While it remains to be seen which specific celebrities will join the platform, those who have business ventures outside of their primary careers, are involved in philanthropy and social activism or are professional athletes are among the most likely candidates. As social media continues to bring celebrities closer to ordinary people, it is becoming increasingly common for celebrities to operate in a more corporate environment. LinkedIn, with its seemingly mundane content, provides a relatively safe space for celebrities to promote their business interests and connect with like-minded individuals and organizations.



