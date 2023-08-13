The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Check Point to buy cybersecurity firm Perimeter 81 for $490m.

The leading cybersecurity provider's latest acquisition aims to address emerging security challenges in the evolving digital landscape.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 15:01
An illustrative image of a digital lock for cybersecurity. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
An illustrative image of a digital lock for cybersecurity.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

In a significant move reflecting the changing landscape of cybersecurity, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has recently announced its intention to acquire Perimeter 81, a notable player in the Security Service Edge (SSE) sector. The planned acquisition, valued at around $490 million, is aimed at bolstering Check Point's ability to provide a secure and effective Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution.

The acquisition comes at a time when businesses across industries are navigating the intricacies of hybrid work models and the accelerating shift towards cloud-based infrastructure, and has the potential to enhance the security of remote work, streamline internet browsing, and simplify network management.

With organizations increasingly requiring secure access for their dispersed users, remote sites, cloud environments, and data centers, the acquisition signifies Check Point's strategic focus on addressing these emerging cybersecurity challenges.

Israeli firm's new acquisition underscores urgency to match the evolving cybersecurity landscape

The SASE market is projected to reach over $20 billion by 2026, according to insights from Gartner. This projection underscores the growing urgency for businesses to adopt comprehensive security strategies that cater to the demands of an evolving digital landscape.

Founded in 2018, Perimeter 81 has gained recognition for its innovative approach to SSE. Boasting a team of over 200 employees, the company has developed a suite of capabilities including Zero Trust Access and full mesh connectivity. These features enable organizations to provide secure internet browsing for remote users and address concerns related to cloud privacy violations.

Hands are seen interfering with cyber code (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) Hands are seen interfering with cyber code (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Notably, Perimeter 81 stands out for its emphasis on rapid deployment, offering organizations the ability to establish secure networks within a remarkably short timeframe. This user-friendly approach aligns with the company's commitment to simplifying the complexity of cybersecurity solutions.

Check Point's strategy involves integrating Perimeter 81's capabilities into its existing architecture, Check Point Infinity. This integration aims to create a unified security solution encompassing network, cloud, and remote users, strengthened by robust threat prevention mechanisms.

“With the advent of hybrid work and the rise of cloud transformation, the demand for security services that expand beyond the network perimeter is increasing,” noted Check Point CEO Gil Shwed. "By leveraging Perimeter 81’s capabilities and integrating them into the Check Point Infinity platform we continue with our vision to deliver the best security through comprehensive, collaborative and consolidated solutions.”

Amit Bareket, CEO at Perimeter 81, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the potential of the collaboration.“This strategic move marks an exciting period for our company, partners, and customers. By joining Check Point, a global leader in cybersecurity for over 30 years, we aim to deliver the premier SASE platform in the market,” he said. "Our interconnection represents a significant step towards a comprehensive and scalable security for the modern era. We look forward to the positive impact we will jointly create.”



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by