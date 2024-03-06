Nothing Technology launches its newest budget friendly product, the Nothing Phone (2a)

British technology manufacturer, Nothing Technology, recently released the Nothing Phone (2a), a more accessible version of the Nothing Phone (2) that was launched last year. This new phone offers a design similar to the original but at a lower price and with a product spec sheet that matches the mid-range market.

The device maintains the brand's familiar design with a transparent body that allows users to see its internal components. The iconic Glyph design, which has become a unique signature of the Nothing brand, underwent a significant upgrade. Instead of stretching across the entire back of the device, the Glyph light now focuses around the rear camera.

The device maintains the brand's familiar design, with a transparent body. (credit: Nothing / Official Site)

The impressive Nothing Phone (2a) specs

The Nothing Phone (2a) includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is equipped with the Dimensity 7200 Pro processor developed in collaboration with MediaTek, and offers 8 to 12 gigabytes of working memory, or RAM. The user interface is Nothing OS 2.5 based on the Android 14. Users can expect consistent software updates for three years and security updates for four years.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is also equipped with a dual rear camera system which includes two high-resolution sensors of 50 megapixels each. This system is upgraded with a unique TrueLens engine, a series of advanced computational algorithms designed to ensure more realistic and vivid images.

The smartphone includes a 5,000 milliampere-hour battery and the guarantee that after 1,000 charging cycles, the battery will maintain more than 90% of its original capacity.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is available for pre-order on the BUG website, starting tomorrow (Wednesday), with estimated delivery on March 12.

The price list for the Nothing Phone (2a):

8 gigabyte RAM and 128 gigabyte for NIS 1,349

12 gigabyte RAM and 256 gigabyte for NIS 1,569