MaxOvary wins $50,000 prize in the Synergy7 and Merage Foundation Israel Startup Competition

The startup MaxOvary, which has developed innovative technology for treating gynecological diseases, including polycystic ovary syndrome, won first place and a prize of $50,000 in the S7-NSC competition held this week in the Be'er Sheva. The competition featured various startups from the southern ecosystem in the fields of health, cyber, and robotics. The top three places were all taken by women-led startups.

The prize-winning startup competition, hosted by Synergy7 and the Merage Foundation Israel, aimed to promote and support the most promising tech startups operating in the Negev in the fields of health, cyber, and robotics.

The winner of the competition, MaxOvary, won a grant of $50,000 provided by the Jonathan Merage Foundation as part of the Merage Foundation Israel's activities to promote the local tech ecosystem in the Negev. MaxOvary is developing innovative technology for treating gynecological diseases.

The company offers a minimally invasive, affordable, single-use solution designed to significantly improve the treatment of chronic conditions. Unlike existing treatments, which can be lengthy, arduous, and costly, MaxOvary's solution aims to provide a game-changing treatment with long-term impact. The company's first indication focuses on polycystic ovary syndrome, a common medical condition with significant implications for women's health and fertility.

Jonathan Merage said at the start of the competition, "It was inspiring and impressive to see the startups operating here in the Negev that are poised to create solutions that will be used worldwide. Every startup that applied to this competition is going to make a global impact, and the choice was difficult. We must continue to invest here because the innovation coming out of the Negev is not to be taken for granted. It simply opened my eyes."

The event, held at the Gav-Yam Negev complex, allowed entrepreneurs to present their innovative solutions to a leading panel of judges, which included high-tech and investment bodies from the southern ecosystem.

"We realize that the Negev is indeed the future of technological innovation in Israel," said Harel Ram, CEO of Synergy7. "This competition was a significant step in making Be'er Sheva a leading center for technological innovation and economic growth."

Nicole Hod Stroh, CEO of the Merage Foundation Israel, said, "For decades, the Merage Foundation Israel has been active in the Negev. Together with partners from various fields, we are succeeding in turning the Negev into a global hub of innovation and technology that attracts learning and interest worldwide, especially from countries facing climate challenges.

We are pleased with the partnership in this competition that will help another startup in the Negev accelerate forward. I am happy and proud that the finalist startups that made it to the finals are women. We all need to work more so that women reach these positions."

The startups that advanced to the finals are the best among dozens of candidates who applied to participate in the competition, and they are also the ones that presented the most advanced products and the broadest vision for the company's growth in the future.

Also among the finalists:

- Vflow - A startup developing a dedicated stent for brain veins, established at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. The company's focus is on blood vessels in the brain, but the technology can be applied to other areas of the body. The stent is uniquely designed to treat cerebral venous stenosis, allowing easy monitoring of the stent through the required venous anatomy. The development provides a groundbreaking and innovative solution to the problem of treating cerebral blood vessels.

- Queen Dee - A system developed and designed to advance the field of artificial pollination to the next level. The device provides farmers with an innovative solution combining precise collection and dispersion of pollen within greenhouses, along with image processing capabilities to assess various parameters critical to crop yield. The development is a small device carried by a drone for maximum pollen collection and monitoring to maximize crop yield.

Founded in May 2023, Synergy7 operates innovation labs in Be'er Sheva, promoting key sectors including health and biotechnology, robotics, and cyber. The company is supported by the Innovation Authority and owned by leading bodies such as Elbit Systems, Clalit Health Services - Soroka Medical Center, Dell Technologies, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, BGN Technologies, Mor Applied Research, and the Merage Foundation Israel.

About the Merage Foundation Israel: The Merage Foundation Israel is a family philanthropic foundation established by David and Laura Merage and has been active in Israel since 1998. The foundation engages in a variety of social and economic fields, strengthening the pioneering spirit, groundbreaking entrepreneurship, and the unity of the people of Israel through programs for the development of the Negev, immigration, and national resilience with the aim of strengthening Israeli society in all its diversity.

Since its inception, the foundation has identified the Negev as Israel's important growth driver and has led numerous initiatives for its development over the years. The foundation focuses on leading models to strengthen growth engines in the Negev to turn it into a hub of international innovation and tourism.