Checkpoint CPO: Gen AI can drive productivity, but only if used securely

In an interview with Eve Young, Economics Correspondent at the Jerusalem Post at The Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit on Tuesday, Nataly Kremer, CPO of Checkpoint, discussed diversity in AI, sharing how AI perpetuates sexism, with even the most seemingly innocent requests.

She began with an experience she had asking AI to draw an image of a professional in a work environment – and here is where the sexism began. From project manager, to art teacher, AI only offered her images of men. It wasn’t until she asked for a social worker that AI gave her an image of a woman. (credit: Mark Israel Salem)

Nataly then touched on some of the risks of Generative AI, explaining that as we turn to ChatGPT and other AI applications to increase our professional productivity we share information – not just personal but professional as well. Nataly emphasized that, "You need to make sure that your employees are using [AI tools] for the right reasons, […] using the right tools and not sharing information." It is vital to consider why you are using AI. Is it to build a presentation? And in the process, are you sharing code? Are you downloading code? There are a myriad of risks that come with this which all employees need to made aware of.

Closing the interview, the discussion turned back to diversity. Where globally, inclusion is trending down in importance, at Checkpoint things are different. Nataly as a member of Checkpoint's Diversity Forum feels very strongly that today it is more important than ever. And for a good reason – diversity brings about better results in a work environment, as people with different points of view working together, leads to greater innovation.

On this point, Nataly emphasized that we need to actively make diversity happen because, "People deserve equal opportunities," and at Checkpoint they walk the walk. They don't simply wait for different people to approach them, rather they search for them, mentor them, and help them grow in the company.

This article was written in cooperation with Checkpoint