Intel Global appoints 10 Israelis to senior positions

Intel Global has doubled down on Israeli participation in its management: the company recently appointed 10 Israelis to senior positions in the company. This will be the first time that two Israelis are in senior ranks at this level.

The Global Production Group will be joined by Oren Cohen, the newly appointed vice president, as well as Dr. Adar Clear, who has been appointed Intel Fellow (the technological equivalent of vice president). In the Chip Design and Development Group, Noam Avni and Amir Yitzhaki have been appointed as VPs, and July Mandelblatt and Itamar Levin have been appointed as Intel Fellows. Tomer Sasson has been appointed VP of the Personal Computing Group.

These new appointments join four more recent Israeli VP appointments by Intel: 2021 also saw the appointments of Eran Sudek, Nadav Orbach, Tzachi Weisfeld and Rida Masarwa.

Intel has recently been making moves in the Israeli market: earlier in December, the company announced its intention to take automotive tech company Mobileye public in the United States in mid-2022, via an initial public offering (IPO) of newly issued Mobileye stock.

“Mobileye has realized accelerated growth and opportunity since joining the Intel family, nearly tripling annual chip shipments, revenue and the number of employees since the acquisition,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, founder and CEO of Mobileye. “Our alignment with Intel continues to provide Mobileye with valuable technical resources and support that has yielded strong revenue along with free cash flow that allows us to fund our AV development work from current revenue. Intel and Mobileye’s ongoing technology co-development will continue to deliver great platform solutions for our customers.”

Mobileye autonomous vehicles (credit: COURTESY MOBILEYE)

Additionally, Intel recently published a press release in which they laid out their plans to establish a framework for the metaverse, a hi-tech buzzword referring to a virtual reality that will define the future of social interaction.

“We need several orders of magnitude more powerful computing capability, accessible at much lower latencies across a multitude of device form factors. To enable these capabilities at scale, the entire plumbing of the internet will need major upgrades,” wrote Raja Koduri, senior vice president and general manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group. “We have been hard at work in several critical areas.”