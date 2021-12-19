The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech

Intel aims to develop computing infrastructure for the Metaverse - watch

Intel announced that it is working to develop computing infrastructure that will enable Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's new virtual-reality-based vision.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 13:22
The Metaverse will allow a new computing experience based on virtual reality. (photo credit: INTEL)
The Metaverse will allow a new computing experience based on virtual reality.
(photo credit: INTEL)
Intel is planning to develop the computing infrastructure needed to make the Metaverse accessible to all kinds of platforms, the company announced on Sunday.
The company's belief is that the new Internet phenomenon created by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg should be accessible to all platforms, from smartphones and PCs to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) eyewear, it explained.
A new "architectural" model of the internet will be needed in order to realize this, since, in order for the Metaverse to work it needs 10 Petaflops of computing processing power and 10 Petabytes of storage in 10 milliseconds, an enormous leap in computing capabilities.
"Intel has been developing core technologies that de-couple workloads from the underlying hardware and taking a cloud-first approach with our products," the company said.
"We are taking the first steps in this direction with the launch of GPUs [graphics processing units] based on our Xe architecture in 2022. These will be the first GPUs born in the cloud, which permeates the whole design philosophy," the company said.
Hitman III
The company presented its first demo of the game "Hitman 3," which is based on its new graphics processing unit (GPU). The demo shows that the game can transition from running on local software infrastructure to running on the cloud without the user noticing the change.
"We want to liberate the gaming experience from the limits of dedicated hardware and remove the friction – be it the dependence on expensive hardware tied to a physical location, twitch response times, or download and patch size."


Tags intel cloud technology virtual reality
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by