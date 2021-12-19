Intel aims to develop computing infrastructure for the Metaverse - watch

Intel is planning to develop the computing infrastructure needed to make the Metaverse accessible to all kinds of platforms, the company announced on Sunday.

The company's belief is that the new Internet phenomenon created by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg should be accessible to all platforms, from smartphones and PCs to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) eyewear, it explained.

A new "architectural" model of the internet will be needed in order to realize this, since, in order for the Metaverse to work it needs 10 Petaflops of computing processing power and 10 Petabytes of storage in 10 milliseconds, an enormous leap in computing capabilities.

"Intel has been developing core technologies that de-couple workloads from the underlying hardware and taking a cloud-first approach with our products," the company said.

"We are taking the first steps in this direction with the launch of GPUs [graphics processing units] based on our Xe architecture in 2022. These will be the first GPUs born in the cloud, which permeates the whole design philosophy," the company said.

Hitman III

The company presented its first demo of the game "Hitman 3," which is based on its new graphics processing unit (GPU). The demo shows that the game can transition from running on local software infrastructure to running on the cloud without the user noticing the change.

"We want to liberate the gaming experience from the limits of dedicated hardware and remove the friction – be it the dependence on expensive hardware tied to a physical location, twitch response times, or download and patch size."