Doral Energy, EV Motors to set up charging stations in Israel

Doral Energy and EV Motors will establish and operate 100% renewable energy-based charging stations for electric vehicles , the companies announced.

The stations will be set up across the country and will allow private vehicles, trucks and buses to recharge their vehicles with renewable energy.

The two companies have entered into an agreement to establish a dedicated corporation for the establishment of the charging stations. Doral will hold 51% ownership and EV Motors 49%, and it will be funded by the parties in equal shares.

Doral will be responsible for the construction and supply of the solar electricity, and EV Motors will manage the design, optimization and synchronization of the charging systems.

“The number of electric car owners in Israel is increasing frequently, as is the need for available charging stations,” said Gil Timor, CEO of the newly formed corporation. The joint venture will offer the public added value in the availability of fast charging stations nationwide, as well as helping to save the environment.”

A 2012 Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle 370 (R) (credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

Doral Energy CEO Yaki Noyman said, “We are pleased to join EV Motors, which brings with it knowledge and experience in the field of electric vehicles and to establish, for the first time, green charging stations for vehicles, based on electricity generated from renewable energy .“

EV Motors chairman Ohad Seligmann said, “We welcome the collaboration with Doral, one of the world’s leading companies in the production and storage of electricity from renewable energy, for the establishment of charging stations for electric vehicles... for a clean, efficient, green and electric future for drivers in Israel.”