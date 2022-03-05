The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Majority of Evangelicals want Trump on 2024 presidential ticket - poll

Nearly 70% of Republicans said they want former president Donald Trump to run for re-election.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 19:03
FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on Saturday. (photo credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)
More than half (57%) of Evangelical voters say they want former US President Donald Trump to run in the next presidential election, according to the latest Fox News poll.

The poll, which was released at the end of last week, showed that only around a third (32%) of voters want incumbent President Joe Biden to run for re-election, while even more voters (40%) are keen on Trump running again in 2024.

When broken down by party, nearly 70% of Republicans said they want Trump to run and 30% of independents are for another Trump run.  The numbers are even higher among “very conservative” voters, with 79% saying that they are for another Trump run.

The poll also found that the majority (55%) of Democrats want Biden to run again. However, it also showed that only 43% of voters overall have a favorable opinion of the president.

The poll was taken between February 19 and 22, before the Russian-Ukraine war. It included 1,001 registered voters from across the United States, interviewed live via telephone.  



Tags Elections Joe Biden Evangelical Donald Trump
