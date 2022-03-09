Christian student sues his school for religious discrimination

The conservative Dhillon Law Group has filed a suit against Miami's Mater Academy on behalf of a 14-year-old Christian boy who they say was targeted and discriminated against for his Christian beliefs.

Nicolas Oritz was allegedly mocked by faculty, staff and students at his school for reading the Bible and being openly faithful.

Specifically, the complaint says that students planned to physically assault him and that a science teacher humiliated him for his faith in front of the whole class. In addition, his peers allegedly created a false claim that Oritz was planning a school shooting.

“Imagine being falsely accused of threatening to shoot up a school,” said Dhillon Law Group partner, Matthew Sarelson, in a statement. “Law enforcement concluded that he was being pranked by fellow students, but that did not stop numerous parents from spreading the false accusation online.”

Sarelson said that the students who spread the false accusations were never disciplined.

Another partner, Harmeet K. Dhillon said that “it’s bad enough that the school has done nothing to stop the bullying from his peers, but have gone as far as joining in on targeting Mr. Ortiz for simply practicing his faith. This is a blatant violation of his first amendment rights.”

