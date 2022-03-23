Ukrainian president speaks to Pope, invites prospect of mediation

LVIV, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he had spoken to Pope Francis and that he would welcome the Holy See's mediating role with Russia.

Pope Francis has implicitly criticised Russia and called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified "senseless massacre".



Talked to @Pontifex. Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace. pic.twitter.com/wj4hmrTRGd — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2022

