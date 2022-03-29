The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem's Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa victim of email scam

Patriarchate warns followers to "be vigilant."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 09:39

Updated: MARCH 29, 2022 09:43
Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, waves near the Israeli barrier as he arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, in the West Bank December 24, 2021. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, waves near the Israeli barrier as he arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, in the West Bank December 24, 2021.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Fake email messages are being sent in the name of Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem reported Tuesday morning.

A message posted on the patriarchate’s website by Fr. Davide Meli, chancellor of the Latin Patriarchate, said, “ATTENTION: the emails sent from [email protected] ARE PART OF A SCAM. Fake messages are being sent via email by someone who poses as His Beatitude. Please be vigilant.”

No other information was provided.

Pizzaballa was appointed to the role of Latin Patriarch in Jerusalem by Pope Francis in October 2020, after his service as Apostolic Administrator for a period of four years. 

Email scams have been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago, according to multiple reports.



