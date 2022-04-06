The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June

The president said Lebanon wanted to express its "gratitude" to the pope.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 04:16

Updated: APRIL 6, 2022 04:19
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is seen in this handout picture released by Dalati Nohra on September 24, 2021, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly via a recorded video message, in Baabda, Lebanon. (photo credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is seen in this handout picture released by Dalati Nohra on September 24, 2021, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly via a recorded video message, in Baabda, Lebanon.
(photo credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Lebanese president Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he has been informed by the Vatican envoy that Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the Lebanese presidency wrote on Twitter.

"The Lebanese are awaiting the visit of Pope Francis to express their gratitude for His Holiness' interest in Lebanon and to thank him for the initiatives he took towards our country and the prayers he offered to establish peace and stability in it," the official account of the Lebanese presidency tweeted on Tuesday.

Lebanon is battling a deep financial crisis, which the World Bank has called one of the worst depressions of modern history.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



