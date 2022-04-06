Lebanese president Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he has been informed by the Vatican envoy that Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the Lebanese presidency wrote on Twitter.

"The Lebanese are awaiting the visit of Pope Francis to express their gratitude for His Holiness' interest in Lebanon and to thank him for the initiatives he took towards our country and the prayers he offered to establish peace and stability in it," the official account of the Lebanese presidency tweeted on Tuesday.

الرئيس عون: اللبنانيون ينتظرون زيارة البابا فرنسيس للتعبير عن امتنانهم لاهتمام قداسته بلبنان ولشكره على المبادرات التي قام بها تجاه بلدهم والصلوات التي رفعها لاحلال السلام والاستقرار فيه — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 5, 2022

Lebanon is battling a deep financial crisis, which the World Bank has called one of the worst depressions of modern history.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.