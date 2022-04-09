The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Christian Media Center CEO: Fewer pilgrims for Easter as terror spikes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 9, 2022 06:39
Christian worshippers attend Easter Sunday Mass in Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulcher Church April 21, 2019 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Christian worshippers attend Easter Sunday Mass in Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulcher Church April 21, 2019
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

One of the leaders of Israel's Christian community has said that fewer Christian pilgrims are expected in the Old City for Easter as a result of the rising number of terrori incidents in the country.

"Few pilgrims are expected [in Israel], also for reasons of safety," Sobhy Makhoul, a member of the Maronite Church of Jerusalem and CEO of the Christian Media Center, said in an interview with the Asia News website.

Makhoul said that the recebt state of attacks is "worrisome.”

On Thursday night, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire in the heart of Tel Aviv, killing three people and injuring multiple others. He was eventually killed by security forces.

The event came only days and weeks after several other deadly incidents, including in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Bnei Brak, the southern city of Beersheba and the northern city of Hadera. 

Makhoul told Asia News that the Islamic holy month of Ramadan often leads to “episodes of violence” by “individuals who want to become martyrs … inciting and forementing [further] violence.”

He said “what is worrisome are the attacks by Israeli Arabs and the inspiration from jihadi groups, like the Islamic State, who want to strike at the heart of Israel. So far, they [the attackers] seem to be lone wolves, single individuals; it is not clear whether there is an organized leadership or a wider movement behind them.”

Police have stepped up security in Jerusalem and particularly around the Temple Mount to help keep the peace and guarantee freedom of worship for Jews and Christians who also come to the Old City to pray on their holidays of Passover and Easter. 

Passover begins April 15 at sundown and Easter on April 17.

Hopefully, Easter will “bring some peace of mind,” Makhoul said. “Holidays are piling up, but few pilgrims are expected, also for reasons of safety.

“On the positive side, services will be open to the public because COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Despite tensions, people want to join in.”



Tags Terrorism christianity easter in jerusalem Easter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by