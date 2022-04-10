The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

On Palm Sunday, pope calls for Easter truce in Ukraine

Pope Francis spoke for about 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 21:49
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday services at the Vatican (photo credit: REMO CASSILI/REUTERS)
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday services at the Vatican
(photo credit: REMO CASSILI/REUTERS)

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, and in an apparent reference to Russia, questioned the value of planting a victory flag "on a heap of rubble."

Francis spoke at the end of a Palm Sunday service for about 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square, the first time since 2019 that the public was allowed to attend following two years of scaled back services because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Put the weapons down! Let An Easter truce start. But not to re-arm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people," he said.

"In an apparent reference to Russia, he said: In fact, what kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?"

A flare-up of pain in his knee forced Francis, 85, to skip the traditional procession from the obelisk at the center of the square to the altar on the steps of St. Peter's Basilica.

He watched instead while seated at the altar and later limped as he said the Mass.

Francis earlier evoked the horrors of war in his homily, speaking of "mothers who mourn the unjust death of husbands and sons ... refugees who flee from bombs with children in their arms ... young people deprived of a future .... soldiers sent to kill their brothers and sisters."

Since the war began in Ukraine, Francis has only mentioned Russia specifically in prayers, such as during a special global event for peace on March 25. But he has referred to Russia by using terms such as invasion and aggression.

Moscow describes the action it launched on Feb. 24 a "special military operation." Francis has already rejected that terminology, calling it a war.

Some people in the crowd put small Ukrainian flags at the tip of their olive branches and a woman who read one of the prayers near the altar was dressed in the flag's blue and yellow colors.

Palm Sunday commemorates the day the Gospel says Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

It marks the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday in the Roman Catholic Church on April 17 this year. Its numerous events will test the pope's stamina.

Ukraine is predominantly Orthodox. Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter a week later, on April 24.

At the end of the service, Francis was driven around the crowd while seated in a open white "popemobile," something he had not done for three years on Palm Sunday because of the pandemic.



Tags Pope palm sunday vatican Easter Sunday
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
5

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by