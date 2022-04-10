The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

The double standard of the desecration of Jewish holy sites

Opinion: Christians and Jews should be equally alarmed.

By JONATHAN FELDSTEIN
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 22:36

Updated: APRIL 10, 2022 22:38
Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus in the West Bank, April 10, 2022. (photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus in the West Bank, April 10, 2022.
(photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

It’s a tremendous paradox that in the Middle East, only Israel protects the holy sites of all religions: Jewish, Christian, Bahia, Druze and Muslim. It’s been that way since 1967 when Israel regained control of Judea and Samaria and all of Jerusalem, the parts of the land of Israel which I refer to as the original Bible Belt.  

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

But the paradox becomes a gross double standard when a Jewish site is attacked and desecrated as happened this week at Joseph’s Tomb

It is not the first time Joseph’s Tomb was attacked. In October 2000, Rabbi Hillel Lieberman set out on foot to protect the sacred site, the Torah scrolls, and other religious books inside, after hearing it was being attacked, desecrated and burned.  The next day, his bullet-riddled body was found outside Nablus, the biblical Shechem. 

I remember it vividly because, not knowing that things were going to escalate as they did, my oldest daughter who was seven at the time, recorded a message that went out to our entire community appealing for funds to help Rabbi Lieberman’s children. This was the beginning of what would become known as the Second Intifada, during which  more than 1,000 Israelis would be killed and thousands more injured over the course of four years. Who knew at the time that the victims would become too numerous to be able to raise money for each one’s family? 

Joseph’s Tomb is not an insignificant, out-of-the-way place. Biblically you’ll recall that, before dying, Joseph made his children promise he’d be buried in the land of Israel from which he had been physically separated, but which was always the center of his life. 

Sadly, Islam does not always accord such tolerance for other religions and their holy sites, or even houses of worship. The desecration of Joseph’s Tomb (again) this week is one of many examples. It’s not just in Israel and Jewish sites. One doesn’t have to think too far back to recall the desecration (along with murders) by ISIS on countless sites through Iraq and Syria. 

However, the desecration is especially egregious when it’s combined with anti-Israel Palestinian nationalism that seeks to erase Jewish and Christian religious history from the Land, and the targets are not “just” houses of worship but actual biblical sites. 

The physical desecration is a byproduct of the theology that says Jews don’t have a history in Israel. This is particularly ridiculous and offensive with the allegation that there was never a temple on the Temple Mount. I always reply that if there was no Temple there in the first century, where was it that Jesus overturned the tables of the money changers?

They not only undermine Jewish history and connection to the Land, but Christian scripture as well. 

Some people refer to Arabs and Jews as cousins, even brothers. That’s nice. I can get along with Arabs just fine, and I do. Even Islam recognizes this, but just twists the scripture.

Islam departs from biblical truth in Genesis 22:1-19, where it says that Abraham took Ishmael to be sacrificed, not Isaac, despite the clarity of the verse, “Take your son, your only son, Isaac, whom you love, and go to the land of Moriah, and offer him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains of which I shall show you.” 

Ishmael is simply not mentioned. 

As brothers, if they continued reading the scripture as Jews and Christians do, they would know that while God does promise that he will also make a great nation through Ishmael, the promises and covenant from God are to the Jewish people, through Isaac and Jacob, including all the promises relating to the land of Israel. 

It’s something that’s so clear that it should never have to be stated. But, when Joseph’s resting place is desecrated as if it were just a pile of stones, it needs to be shouted. Were Islam to continue past Genesis 22, they would read that after announcing to his brothers that he was their brother, and asking about the welfare of their father, Jacob, Joseph consoled them that what man meant for evil, God meant for good (Genesis 50:20).

The Muslims desecration of Joseph’s Tomb is made worse by the fact that the world is not enraged. This is the worst kind of Arab racism – not to hold them to the same standard and expectations to behave in a way that is expected of others. Think about it, were Israel to enter, much less desecrate a Muslim site – holy or not – universal condemnation of Israel would instantly displace the headlines about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  

I am not advocating for desecrating sites.

But Joseph’s Tomb is entirely biblical. It’s the same pattern we see when Muslims oppose Jewish and Christian visits to the Temple Mount, much less Jewish or Christian prayers there. If religious sites should not be desecrated, how much more so biblical ones?

Today, we’re seeing a “wave of terror” in Israel that coincides with Ramadan. Sadly, this is a typical pattern in Israel where Islamists use their holy month to kill, maim and desecrate. Not all Muslims behave this way, but enough do which makes one question whether Islam really is the religion of peace. Will the “wave” become a flood, a tsunami or the Third Intifada? 

Nobody knows. 

The world must be called out for turning a blind eye to the desecration of Jewish holy and biblical sites. It is not just a double standard – it is anti-biblical heresy. And that should be alarming to Jews and Christians alike. Let us not forsake Joseph by letting this happen in silence. 

Jonathan Feldstein was born and educated in the United States and immigrated to Israel in 2004. He is married and the father of six. Throughout his life and career, he has become a respected bridge between Jews and Christians and serves as president of the Genesis 123 Foundation. He writes regularly on major Christian websites about Israel and shares experiences of living as an Orthodox Jew in Israel. He is host of the popular Inspiration from Zion podcast. He can be reached at [email protected]. This article originally appeared here.



Tags Joseph's Tomb Biblical archaeology All Israel News
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
5

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by