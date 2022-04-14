Museum of the Bible launches Passover, Easter exhibits: videos

The Museum of the Bible is offering a series of exhibits, including online presentations and performances, to highlight the significance of Passover and Easter, which coincide this year.

Passover starts Friday night at sundown. Easter is on Sunday, April 17.

At the museum, visitors can enjoy a guided presentation by Jeff Cavins, creator of the Great Adventure Bible Study series, of Gib Singleton’s bronze sculptures. For online viewers, there is a video presentation.

The museum is also offering an interactive display of the Shroud of Turin, a 1526 copy of the Prague Haggadah text, as well as daily performances that retell the Passover story, Jesus’ journey to the cross and more.

The Shroud of Turin is a high-tech, innovative exhibition with five exhibit sections and eight cutting-edge interactives. Guests will learn about how the Shroud mirrors the Gospels, its history and its impact on millions of people.

The Prague Haggadah exhibit, which is also available online, includes illustrations from the book that show a rich and varied tradition that brings the Haggadah to life, the museum said.

An exhibit entitled “Easter Morning (1909)” consists of a triple window that depicts Jesus in a white robe standing outside among flowers and trees, his head illuminated.

“The left panel depicts a woman looking toward Jesus, and the right panel depicts three crosses set atop a hill,” according to a museum release. “Created by Louis Comfort Tiffany, founder of Tiffany Studios, in 1909, for Grace Episcopal Church in Orange, New Jersey.”

Easter Morning is also available online.

Finally, the museum has compiled a collection of podcasts and videos that add context and background information. These include lessons from the Haggadah on how to live a happy life, the Shroud of Turin as divine art and a documentary on the history of Easter.