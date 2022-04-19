The spiritual leaders of the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Custos of the Holy Land sent a letter to President Isaac Herzog on Monday expressing their “disagreement with the number of unacceptable restrictions offered on Easter celebrations,” Armenian media reported.

The letter came only days after the churches were informed by Israel Police that only 1,000 people would be allowed to enter the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Eastern Orthodox Easter, which takes place on April 24 this year, and only 500 more would be allowed to enter the Old City and reach the Patriarchate yards and the overlooking roof of the Holy Sepulchre Church.

The restrictions also apply to the Holy Fire ceremony, which takes place the night before.

“The church leaders responsible for the event are deeply concerned about this unjust and inexplicable decision that restricts the right of Christian pilgrims to worship freely on this crucial day of the year,” they wrote. “This sacred service of the Church, which has been achieved through the cooperation of the churches for centuries, has never given rise to security concerns.The world Christian community interprets these restrictions as unfair targeting of the Christian minority.”

The leaders said they would work to ensure the ceremony is safe and asked for the president’s support in allowing Christians to celebrate Christ’s resurrection without restriction.

“Due to the epidemic, after various, sometimes severe, restrictions, after two years of hard struggle, it is vital that all communities be allowed to worship freely and without restrictions once and for all,” they added. “We are confident in your excellency’s wise intervention.”

Excerpts from the letter were published on social media and various Christian websites. The president’s office would not confirm the letter.

The meeting with Israel Police took place on April 11. A separate article indicated that when the Armenian patriarch was informed of the gathering limits he walked out of the meeting.

Christians who follow the Gregorian calendar celebrated Easter on April 17.

The Holy Sepulchre church is the site where Orthodox Christians believe Jesus was crucified and buried. Being able to hold Easter ceremonies at the church is part of the Status Quo Agreement between Israel and its Christian community.