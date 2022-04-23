The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Ukrainian children delight in painting Easter eggs

"This is, firstly, a symbol of life."

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 23, 2022 15:55
A girl looks at an Easter egg painted in the traditional style in Kyiv (photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)
A girl looks at an Easter egg painted in the traditional style in Kyiv
(photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

Children in Kyiv, including evacuees from other parts of the country, decorated traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs on Friday - but this year they have taken on a more patriotic tone.

"Many people are diverting from tradition a little, not drawing the usual images like stars, flowers," said Mariya Poshyvailo, who works at the Ivan Honchar Museum National Centre of Folk Culture.

"Instead, they want to draw something current, like Ukraine's trident symbol, or write slogans like 'Glory to Ukraine', 'Glory to the Heroes'. What is close to them."

Nine-year old Bohdana was evacuated from the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, which suffered from heavy Russian military activity.

Ahead of Orthodox Easter on April 24, she was painting her egg in orange and gold. "It's the continuation of life... happiness," she said.

The 'pysanky' eggs, decorated with beeswax and dye, will be carried to Kyiv's Maidan square at a memorial for "the Heavenly Hundred," a reference to the more than 100 protesters that were gunned down in the Maidan uprising that toppled President Viktor Yanukovich in 2014.

"This is, firstly, a symbol of life," said Tetyana Poshyvaylo, deputy head of the Ivan Honchar Museum. "I am holding a nucleus of this, the birth of life. And it has always strengthened us and is the amulet of the house."

The head of Ukraine's Orthodox church asked clergy and the faithful this week to forgo night-time Easter services in areas of the country affected by fighting, fearing Russian bombardments will continue during the Orthodox Easter period.



Tags ukraine Easter Sunday Easter Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Noam Chomsky: Ukraine must make concessions to Russia's demands

NOAM CHOMSKY is accused by the author of numerous inaccuracies and the projection of ‘a crippling ideological rigidity.’
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by