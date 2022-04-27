The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Sheikh of tolerance: 'We are not deterred by voices of hatred'

First-person: Evangelical delegation holds visit with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

By JOEL C. ROSENBERG / ALL ARAB NEWS
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 17:52

Updated: APRIL 27, 2022 17:56
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, meets with Joel C. Rosenberg and an Evangelical delegation, Apr. 26, 2022 (photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ARAB NEWS)
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, meets with Joel C. Rosenberg and an Evangelical delegation, Apr. 26, 2022
(photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ARAB NEWS)

After our extraordinary visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain last week, our “Abraham Accords Delegation of Evangelical Business & Media Leaders” has spent the last several days in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

For more stories from ALL ARAB NEWS go to allarab.news

On Wednesday, our day included a 90-minute conversation with His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Given the history of radical Islamist terrorism, war and even genocide in the Middle East and North Africa, it’s encouraging that the Emiratis have appointed a senior-level cabinet minister to build bridges of cooperation and trust between people of other faiths.

And Sheikh Nahyan is not only the first and only minister of tolerance in the region, but in the world.

I began our conversation by thanking him and his country for signing the Abraham Accords and for asking me to bring this second delegation of Evangelical leaders to the UAE to see how the accords are being implemented. I noted that in our previous visit in October 2018, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) told us he was going to make peace with Israel.

Less than two years later — on August 13, 2020 — MBZ kept his promise and announced the UAE was going to be the first Arab nation in a quarter of a century to normalize relations with the Jewish state.

“If we say something, we mean it,” Sheikh Nahyan told us. “And what we do, we don’t do behind closed doors. We don’t hide our decisions.

“When we believe in something, we have the courage to act. We have great leadership."

We asked the sheikh how he would assess the future of the Abraham Accords, especially in light of the threats posed by the Iranian regime, the Muslim Brotherhood and other extremist entities.

“We won’t be threatened. We don’t hide. We believe in human dignity. And believe it was time to make peace with Israel.”

“But making peace requires leadership,” he noted. “And it takes courage to take this forward, to create a better world, to show that we can achieve miracles by talking to each other, by eliminating this artificial mistrust, this ignorance of each other.

“All of us [in the UAE] want to have a better world — we want peace,” the sheikh said. “But our crown prince doesn’t only talk about peace, he makes it happen.

“If we [as Emiratis] hesitated because of opponents and enemies, we would never make progress. We would still be in tents. But we have the courage to take the lead and help change our region.

“And we believe there are many other good people — like yourself and others — who are not being deterred by these voices of hatred,” the sheikh added. “And we are determined. No one will stop us from building on the Abraham Accords. We are not worried about the enemies of peace, but we will fight against their efforts.

“We will fight anything which will harm our peace, our security, or interfere in what we do, or misrepresent us and distort our religion.”

Joel C. Rosenberg is the editor-in-chief of All Arab News. He is a New York Times best-selling author, Middle East analyst and Evangelical who lives in Jerusalem.



Tags peace treaty with israel UAE Evangelical
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by