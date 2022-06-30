The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pope implicitly accuses Russia of aggression, imperialism in Ukraine

Both Russia and Ukraine are predominantly Orthodox Christian but there is a sizeable Catholic minority in Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 13:09
Pope Francis attends the 10th World Meeting of Families at the Vatican, June 22, 2022. (photo credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Pope Francis on Thursday implicitly accused Russia of "armed conquest, expansionism and imperialism" in Ukraine, calling the conflict a "cruel and senseless war of aggression."

The pope, speaking to a delegation of Orthodox leaders in Rome, referred to the conflict as one pitting Christians against one another.

Both Russia and Ukraine are predominantly Orthodox Christian but there is a sizeable Catholic minority in Ukraine.

"Reconciliation among separated Christians, as a means of contributing to peace between peoples in conflict, is a most timely consideration these days, as our world is disrupted by a cruel and senseless war of aggression in which many, many Christians are fighting one another," the pope said.

Background

The Eastern and Western branches of Christianity separated in the Great Schism of 1054.

Pope Francis addresses people as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, June 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE) Pope Francis addresses people as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, June 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

The pope also told his Orthodox visitors, in a clear reference to Russia, that all needed "to recognize that armed conquest, expansionism and imperialism have nothing to do with the kingdom that Jesus proclaimed."

"Reconciliation among separated Christians, as a means of contributing to peace between peoples in conflict, is a most timely consideration these days, as our world is disrupted by a cruel and senseless war of aggression in which many, many Christians are fighting one another."

The Pope

It was the second consecutive day that the Pope spoke on the Ukraine conflict. On Wednesday he condemned the bombing of a crowded shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk, the latest in string of "barbarous attacks" against Ukraine.



