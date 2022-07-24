The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Pope, starting Canada trip, says he has 'great desire' to visit Kyiv

No pope has ever visited Moscow, and Francis has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 24, 2022 15:16
Pope Francis attends the 10th World Meeting of Families at the Vatican, June 22, 2022. (photo credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Pope Francis attends the 10th World Meeting of Families at the Vatican, June 22, 2022.
(photo credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Pope Francis said on Sunday he yearned to visit Ukraine, in his efforts to try and bring an end to a five-month-old war that he has repeatedly decried.

"I have a great desire to go to Kyiv," the pope said when asked about a possible future trip to Ukraine. He was speaking on the papal plane to journalists traveling with him from Rome to Canada.

No pope has ever visited Moscow, and Francis has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine: last month he implicitly accused Moscow of waging a "cruel and senseless war of aggression."

In an exclusive interview earlier this month, the pontiff told Reuters that he hoped to be able to go to Moscow and Kyiv soon after his trip to Canada.

"I have a great desire to go to Kyiv."

Pope Francis

After the interview, the Kremlin said it had not had substantive contact with the Vatican regarding a potential visit while Ukraine renewed its invitation to the pontiff.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a session of a parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a session of a parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

The Pope's travels and health

The pope was flying on Sunday to Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, at the start of a trip to Canada in which he aims to apologize for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused.

"This is a trip of penance. Let's say that is its spirit," he told reporters in his traditional comments at the beginning of the flight.

The week-long visit will include at least five encounters with native people as Francis makes good on a promise to apologize to their home territory for the Church's role in the state-sanctioned schools, which sought to erase indigenous cultures.

It also will be a test of the pope's health. He had to cancel a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in early July because of a knee problem that has recently forced him to use a wheelchair and a cane.

Despite his knee injury, the 85-year-old pope was in good spirits and greeted and joked with the members of the press.

Although there were initial doubts about whether he would move around through sections of the aircraft, he said "I think I can do it" and walked normally, supporting himself with a cane.



Tags canada christianity Pope Francis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Couple indicted for raping daughter to profit from pregnancy

Illustrative image of an arrest.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
5

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by