The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Vatican tries to mend Ukraine ties after Kyiv protests pope comments

That move followed sharp criticism of the pope by Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 30, 2022 16:04
Pope Francis attends the 10th World Meeting of Families at the Vatican, June 22, 2022. (photo credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Pope Francis attends the 10th World Meeting of Families at the Vatican, June 22, 2022.
(photo credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Vatican acted to mend strained relations with Ukraine on Tuesday after Pope Francis upset Kyiv by referring to Russian ultra-nationalist Darya Dugina, who was killed by a car bomb near Moscow, as an innocent victim of war.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba summoned the Vatican's ambassador in Kyiv to protest, saying the pope's words were "unfair" and had "broken Ukraine's heart."

That move followed sharp criticism of the pope by Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash.

Francis sparked the controversy last Wednesday while speaking off script at his weekly general audience on the day Ukraine marked its independence from Soviet rule in 1991 and six months after Russian forces invaded.

"Innocents pay for war," Francis said in a sentence where he referred to "that poor girl thrown in the air by a bomb under the seat of a car in Moscow."

A boy waves a national flag atop of armoured personal carrier at an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, dedicated to the upcoming country's Independence Day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine August 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO) A boy waves a national flag atop of armoured personal carrier at an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, dedicated to the upcoming country's Independence Day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine August 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

A Vatican statement on Tuesday did not specifically mention the pope comments on Dugina but spoke of recent "public discussion about the political significance" of the pope's comments on Ukraine.

It said they should be seen as concern for human life and "not the taking of political stands."

Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin, Darya's father, has long advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a new Russian empire that would include Ukraine.

Darya Dugina broadly supported her father's ideas and appeared on state TV in her own right to offer support for Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Russia blamed the Aug. 20 killing of Dugina on Ukrainian agents, an accusation Kyiv denies.

The Vatican statement said the war was "started by the Russian Federation," a phrase a diplomat said appeared worded to assure Kyiv that the Vatican did not put Russia and Ukraine on the same plane.

In tweets on the day the pope made his comments, Yurash, the Ukrainian envoy to the Vatican, said: "How (is it) possible to mention one of (the) ideologists of (Russian) imperialism as (an) innocent victim? ... Can’t speak in same categories about aggressor and victim, rapist and raped."

The Vatican statement said the pope had made numerous "clear and unequivocal" condemnations of the war as one that is "morally unjustified, unacceptable, barbarous, senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious."

In an exlusive interview with Reuters last month, Francis said he wanted to visit Kyiv but also wanted to go to Moscow, preferably first, to promote peace.



Tags Pope Pope Francis vatican Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli settlers outraged after Tel Aviv schools use Green Line in maps

Map of Israel including the Green Line marking the West Bank
2

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
3

United sued for delaying Israel flight over fictitious Tel Aviv curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.
4

Gal Gadot visits residents of southern Israel after Gaza missile strikes

Gal Gadot
5

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by