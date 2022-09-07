The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia-Ukraine war: Pope Francis urges for end of 'world war'

"Today we are living through a world war, let us stop please," Pope Francis said on Wednesday.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 12:01

Updated: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 12:04
Pope Francis blesses attendees after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 4, 2021 (photo credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Pope Francis blesses attendees after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 4, 2021
(photo credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for a stop to the current "world war," calling on "everyone to be builders of peace" as he invoked special prayers for "martyred Ukraine."

"I am not forgetting the martyred Ukraine," Francis said at the end of his weekly audience in St Peter's Square.

"Faced with all the war scenarios of our time, I ask everyone to be builders of peace and to pray that thoughts and projects of harmony and reconciliation may spread throughout the world. Today we are living through a world war, let us stop please," the pontiff continued.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the pope has on several occasions condemned the conflict, while at the same time holding back on direct criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Faced with all the war scenarios of our time, I ask everyone to be builders of peace and to pray that thoughts and projects of harmony and reconciliation may spread throughout the world. Today we are living through a world war, let us stop please,"

Pope Francis

Pope Francis
Service members of pro-Russian troops drive a tank along a street past a destroyed residential building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine May 26, 2022. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters) Service members of pro-Russian troops drive a tank along a street past a destroyed residential building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine May 26, 2022. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

"To the Virgin Mary we entrust the victims of every war, especially the dear Ukrainian population," Francis said, addressing thousands of pilgrims.

What the Pope has said in the past

In June, he implicitly accused Russia of "armed conquest, expansionism and imperialism."

A month later, he said in an exclusive interview with Reuters that he wanted to visit Kyiv but also Moscow, preferably first, to promote peace.



