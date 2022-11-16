The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Pope Francis asks God to 'hurry up' and end Russia-Ukraine War

Last month, Pope Francis, for the first time, directly begged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 12:26
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, November 16, 2022. (photo credit: REMO CASSILI/REUTERS)
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, November 16, 2022.
(photo credit: REMO CASSILI/REUTERS)

Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the latest wave of missile attacks on Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire to avert the risk of escalation of the conflict and asking God to "hurry up" to end it.

He spoke at his general audience in St Peter's Square as NATO allies investigated unconfirmed reports that an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine was caused by stray Russian missiles. He did not mention the incident.

"I learned with pain and concern of a fresh and even fiercer missile attack on Ukraine, which caused deaths and damage to much civilian infrastructure," Francis said in Italian.

"Let us pray so that the Lord converts the hearts of those who still bet on war and make the desire for peace prevail in martyred Ukraine in order to avoid escalation and to open the path to a ceasefire and dialog," he said.

Smoke rises over power lines after Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK) Smoke rises over power lines after Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)

A few minutes later, in other comments on Ukraine, he added, "We can pray for Ukraine saying, if you will, 'Hurry up, Lord.'"

"We can pray for Ukraine saying, if you will, 'Hurry up, Lord.'"

Pope Francis

Russia continues to fire missiles and drones at Ukraine

Russia launched 110 missiles and 10 Iranian-made attack drones at Ukraine on Tuesday, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the main target of the missile flurry was energy infrastructure, as before, though he added that only 10 intended targets in all had been hit.

The attacks had left millions of Ukrainians without energy in 16 of its 24 regions including Kyiv, the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said.

Last month, Francis, for the first time, directly begged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine.

He has been mentioning Ukraine in nearly all his public appearances and has several times said the crisis was risking the use of nuclear weapons, with uncontrollable global consequences.



Tags Russia ukraine Pope Pope Francis God missiles Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

China unveils giant new drone that may point to future of air warfare -analysis

Military vehicles carrying Wing Loong, a Chinese-made medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by