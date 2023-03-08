The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Pope says equal opportunities for women are key to a better world

Francis stressed the differences between men and women but called for 'equality in diversity' on 'a playing field open to all players.'

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 11:25
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

Pope Francis on Wednesday decried violence and prejudice against women and said granting equal pay and opportunities could help create a more peaceful and sustainable world.

In a book preface published by the Vatican News website on International Women's Day, Francis stressed the differences between men and women but called for "equality in diversity" on "a playing field open to all players."

"I like to think that if women could enjoy full equality of opportunity, they could contribute substantially to the necessary change towards a world of peace, inclusion, solidarity and integral sustainability," the pope said.

He also referred briefly to Women's Day at the end of his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, asking the crowd for "an applause for all women, because they deserve it."

No female clergy 

Francis has condemned discrimination against women in the past but, like his predecessors, he has ruled out a female clergy. The Catholic Church teaches that only men can become priests because Jesus chose men as his apostles.

Pope Francis attends a Holy Mass in St. Peter's Square as he canonises ten new saints at the Vatican, May 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI) Pope Francis attends a Holy Mass in St. Peter's Square as he canonises ten new saints at the Vatican, May 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI)

"Women's thinking is different from men's," the pope wrote in the preface to a book entitled: More Women's Leadership for a Better World.

"They are more attentive to protecting the environment, their gaze is not turned to the past but to the future," he said.

"Women know that they give birth in pain to achieve a great joy: to give life and open vast, new horizons. That is why women want peace, always."

"Women know that they give birth in pain to achieve a great joy: to give life and open vast, new horizons. That is why women want peace, always."

Pope Francis

He said women need to get equal remuneration with men for equal roles and described ongoing pay gaps as "a serious injustice."

The pope condemned the "plague" of violence against women, recalling a speech he delivered in 2021 when he called it "an open wound resulting from a patriarchal and macho culture of oppression."

Francis has appointed several women to managerial roles since he became pope, and said last year that "every time a woman is given a position (of responsibility) in the Vatican, things improve."



Tags Pope Francis vatican International Women’s Day women's rights
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

Putin paying Palestinians in Lebanon refugee camps to fight in Ukraine - report

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction holds a gun inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, December 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by