The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Tough bail conditions set for Ukraine Orthodox cleric

Metropolitan Pavlo had been under house arrest since April on suspicion of inflaming religious hatred and justifying the Russian invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 15, 2023 00:56
Members of the State Security Service of Ukraine read an accusation letter to abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Metropolitan Pavlo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accused of being linked to Moscow, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of the monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine April 1, 2023. (photo credit: Press service of State Security Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
Members of the State Security Service of Ukraine read an accusation letter to abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Metropolitan Pavlo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accused of being linked to Moscow, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of the monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine April 1, 2023.
(photo credit: Press service of State Security Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

A Kyiv court on Friday ordered pre-trial detention for a senior cleric of a branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church with historic links to Moscow on suspicion of sympathizing with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has been cracking down on the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church on grounds it is pro-Russian and collaborating with Moscow.

The church denies the allegations and says it severed all ties with Moscow last year, but many of its churches have been searched and dozens of its clergy have faced charges.

Inflaming religious hatred and justifying the Russian invasion

Metropolitan Pavlo had been under house arrest since April on suspicion of inflaming religious hatred and justifying the Russian invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.

Metropolitan Pavlo, cleric of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery, attends a service at the monastery's compound, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 19, 2023 (credit: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters)Metropolitan Pavlo, cleric of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery, attends a service at the monastery's compound, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 19, 2023 (credit: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters)

Ukrainian news reports said a Kyiv district court ordered him placed in detention unless he posted bail of more than 33 million hryvnias, equivalent to about $900,000.

Ukraine's UNIAN news agency quoted Pavlo as telling the court that he could not come up with that sum.

"I hand over the investigator and the prosecutor into the hands of God. May they be rewarded for today," he was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Ukraine's SBU security service said it advised Pavlo of new allegations in connection with a media interview he gave in which he is alleged to have denied the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state.

Allegations also focus on testimony that he violated the terms of his house arrest outside Kyiv and had been seen by the 1,000-year-old Pechersk, or Caves, monastery in the city center.

Ukrainian authorities have been trying to evict members of the Moscow-linked church from the monastery.

The Moscow-linked church is accused of maintining ties to the Russian Orthodox Church, which backs the war and used to be its parent church.

The majority of Ukraine's 44 million people are followers of Orthodox Christianity - but the faith is split in the country.

An independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church was established in the months following the collapse of Soviet rule, but only secured recognition from the world-wide Orthodox hierarchy in 2019 after years of Russian opposition.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by