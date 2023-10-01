Pope says Nagorno-Karabakh experiencing a humanitarian crisis

Pope Francis called for talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan

By REUTERS
Pope Francis leads an ecumenical prayer vigil in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, September 30, 2023. (photo credit: VATICAN MEDIA/REUTERS)
Pope Francis on Sunday called for talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia to restore peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that the region was experiencing a humanitarian crisis.

"I have been following the dramatic situation of the displaced people in Nagorno-Karabakh in recent days and I renew my call for dialog between Azerbaijan and Armenia, hoping that talks between the parties... will foster a lasting agreement that will put an end to the humanitarian crisis," the pope said during his Sunday prayer.

Calls for talks, prays for victims of fuel depot explosion

More than 100,000 refugees have arrived in Armenia since Azerbaijan's military operation to retake control of Nagorno-Karabakh, the United Nations said on Saturday.

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region sit in a bus upon their arrival in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE)
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region sit in a bus upon their arrival in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE)

The pope also said he was praying for the victims of the explosion at a fuel depot near the city of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh.



