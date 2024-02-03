Pope condemns anti-Judaism, antisemitism amid new wave of attacks against Jews

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 3, 2024 19:36
Pope Francis reacts as he attends a meeting at Palais du Pharo, on the occasion of the Mediterranean Meetings (MED 2023), in Marseille, France, September 23, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)
Pope Francis condemned all forms of anti-Judaism and antisemitism, labeling them as a "sin against God," after noticing an increase in attacks against Jews around the world.

"(The Church) rejects every form of anti-Judaism and antisemitism, unequivocally condemning manifestations of hatred towards Jews and Judaism as a sin against God," the pontiff wrote in a letter to the Jewish population of Israel dated Feb. 2 and made public on Saturday.

"Together with you, we, Catholics, are very concerned about the terrible increase in attacks against Jews around the world. We had hoped that 'never again' would be a refrain heard by the new generations," he added.

The Pope noted that wars and divisions are increasing all over the world "in a sort of piecemeal world war," hitting the lives of many populations.

Francis, 87, has condemned Hamas' Oct. 7 cross-border attack from Gaza into southern Israel. He has also said on several occasions that a two-state solution was needed to put an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pope calls for release of hostages

In his letter, the pope also called, once again, for the release of those hostages still being held by Hamas.

He said his heart was torn at the sight of the conflict in the Holy Land and the division and hatred stemming from it, adding that the world was looking at the unfolding of events in the area with "apprehension and pain."

He assured the Jewish community of his closeness and affection, "particularly (those) consumed by anguish, pain, fear, and even anger," repeating his call for the end of the war.

Francis said he prayed for peace. "My heart is close to you, to the Holy Land, to all the peoples who inhabit it, Israelis and Palestinians, and I pray that the desire for peace may prevail in all."



