Florida student openly admits to being 'anti-Jewish' at panel event

An exclusive video from a student senate meeting calling at Florida State University, in which a student speaker admits to being “anti-Jewish,” was published by Israel War Room this week. The video clip, which was taken in February but only just released, shows a panel of six students debating whether a ceasefire motion should be passed.

The short clip shows the student saying, "And every single protest that we have, our actions have had counter-protesters, and there is never any backlash and never police protecting us. In fact, our police are directly protecting counter-protesters even at our events.”

“So I want to ask you all, is Palestinian life not worth mourning? And we, as Arab, Palestinian, Muslim, and anti-Jewish students, are we not worth protecting?”

Wording was intentional

The video went viral on various social media platforms, with people commenting their shock at the student's statements. Many commenters on Instagram mentioned the revealing nature of her “slip of the tongue”; however, others noted that the speaker appeared to be reading, suggesting the comment was intentional.

IWR EXCLUSIVE: An @FIU student complained that "anti-Jewish students" aren't protected during protests.When the mask slips...The comment was made during a debate on a 'Ceasefire now' resolution at a student government meeting in February. pic.twitter.com/PcMQBl2MJk — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) May 8, 2024

One comment on the video on X from Nakba Nancy states: “I think everyone knew we meant 'Jew' whenever we said 'Zionist' anyway.”

The agenda of the senate meeting shows resolutions such as “This is the first genocide where people praise the oppressor and hate towards the victim. Something needs to change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YDSA @ FIU (@ydsafiu)

The pro-Palestine groups later published a post on Instagram stating that the motion had not passed and that it had been “killed” by the SGA.

Universities across the US have been experiencing tense scenes of protests and clashes in relation to the Israel-Hamas war.