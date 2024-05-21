Christian leaders call on global followers to pray for Israel

This past Sunday, Christian leaders invited their followers over their website "Samaritan’s Purse" to join the ‘Day of Prayer for Israel.’

Franklin Graham, an evangelistic aid worker who has published multiple books, sent out the message “Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council is calling on Christians across the nation to pray for Israel on Sunday, May 19. I encourage believers to join in this day of prayer and ask church leaders to set aside time in their worship services to pray for Israel’s peace and protection.

“This is a critical period in Israel’s history. We look around us and see antisemitism raging. We see Iran’s recent attack. We remember the brutal slaughter of over 1,200 Jewish people on October 7 and see 133 hostages still being held by Hamas, used as human shields to protect their wicked leadership.

“Please pray for Prime Minister Netanyahu and all of Israel’s leadership as they go through these very dark days. Pray especially for the hostages and all those suffering as a result of the October 7 attack. Most importantly, as the Bible, the Word of God, instructs us - pray for the peace of Jerusalem (Psalm 122:6.) Evangelical Christians from around the world sing and recite prayers as they attend the 2013 Jerusalem Chairman's Conference hosted by the Israel Allies Foundation, at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, on September 22, 2013. (credit: FLASH90)

“Thank you and may God bless you.”

What is Samaritan’s Purse?

Based on the New Testament text of Luke 10:30-37, the organization’s mission seeks to aid those in need.

The organization, for the past 50 years, has “done our utmost to follow Christ’s command by going to the aid of the world’s poor, sick, and suffering. We are an effective means of reaching hurting people in countries around the world with food, medicine, and other assistance in the Name of Jesus Christ. This, in turn, earns us a hearing for the Gospel, the Good News of eternal life through Jesus Christ.”