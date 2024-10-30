Egyptian government legalizes 293 churches, reinforcing religious inclusivity

Egypt’s Cabinet has approved the legalization of 293 churches and service buildings, marking a significant move towards religious inclusivity under the framework of the “New Republic.”

This decision, made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly on October 21, brings the total number of churches and affiliated buildings with legalized status to 3,453 since the main committee’s work began under Law No. 80 of 2016, EgyptToday reported.

Under Article 8 of Law No. 80, which governs the construction and restoration of churches in Egypt, the government continues to support religious institutions by aligning them with safety and legal standards.

Restoration work on a Coptic Christian church in Cairo (credit: REUTERS)

Egypt committed to religious tolerance

"This continuous effort by the Egyptian government aligns with Egypt's commitment to regulate and support religious institutions across the country, improving the relationship between the church and society," reported EgyptToday.

With ongoing applications from various religious denominations, Egypt’s government has shown dedication to fostering religious diversity and legal clarity, reinforcing its commitment to freedom of worship.