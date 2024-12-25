Christmas Eve in Bethlehem: Striving to hold onto hope

On Christmas Eve 2024, Bethlehem’s usually vibrant streets were uncharacteristically subdued. The checkpoint from east Jerusalem was almost empty, and those arriving by car found few shops open. Local residents say the ongoing war has discouraged visitors and compelled many citizens to leave the area. Unlit streets, scant decorations, and the absence of a large Christmas tree gave the city a somber mood, reflecting a collective sense of hardship rather than festive cheer.

In Manger Square, a scaled-down holiday parade drew fewer spectators than in earlier years. The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem offered remarks that emphasized steadfastness and resilience. Throughout the city, police officers were stationed on nearly every street corner, a clear indication of the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to maintain security. Elsewhere, children approached journalists and other visitors, hoping to sell small items or candy—evidence of the city’s growing economic struggles. Despite these challenges, families and youth still gathered outside the Church of the Nativity, seeking to uphold tradition on a day usually associated with celebration and hope.

Over the course of several interviews, local residents shared their reflections on the war’s impact, the complexities of faith, and how Christmas looks for those living in Bethlehem. These interviews will be reported in depth in a coming article.

‘Christ in the Rubble’

Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac, senior pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church, explained that the church’s depiction last year of Jesus “in the rubble” was inspired by the daily images of children being pulled from debris. He drew parallels between the Holy Family’s adversity and the plight of Palestinians, especially those in Gaza. Dr. Isaac lamented that while Bethlehem is featured in carols worldwide, many people remain unaware that Palestinian Christians live there.

He also voiced concern that certain international policies contribute to the difficulties faced by Christian communities. Some, he said, have no choice but to leave Bethlehem to seek more stable futures. Dr. Isaac noted that although people have grown weary of unfulfilled cease-fire rumors, a spirit of defiance remains among the congregation. Worshippers remain determined to keep Bethlehem’s Christian presence alive, even though many feel deeply abandoned by outside governments and institutions. An IDF soldier is seen standing guard in Bethlehem, on December 3, 2024. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

A Latin patriarchate perspective

Father Ibrahim Faltas, from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, recalled celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem for 30 years. This year, he said, is the saddest he has witnessed, with no large gatherings of children and no festive décor. Many residents have gone without salaries for more than a year. Bethlehem has effectively become “an open-air prison,” in his words, with restrictions on movement preventing people from working in neighboring areas.

Father Faltas expressed particular alarm at the rate of Christian families leaving the city. In his estimation, 147 Christian families have departed Bethlehem since the war began, pushing the local Christian population ever closer to disappearing altogether. He hopes the upcoming year will bring an end to the conflict and allow Christians, Muslims, and others to remain in their shared homeland.

Holding onto hope

“Anna,” a former tour operator and Bethlehem resident, offered a personal account of how drastically tourism has declined since October 2024. Previously, she guided pilgrims throughout the Holy Land, from Galilee to Jerusalem. But when the war escalated, her incoming groups plummeted. She described one group that dwindled from 45 to 11 participants, only for three to arrive in the end.

Anna’s family situation underscores the complexities of the region. Born in Jerusalem, she has Israeli citizenship, while her husband—who runs a phone and electrical shop in Bethlehem—holds a Palestinian ID. Because of different legal statuses, they have faced restrictions on travel. Despite this, Anna emphasized a belief in peace and nonviolence. She sees all people—Christian, Jewish, or Muslim—as equally deserving of security and the chance to prosper.

She remains determined to stay in Bethlehem, even though she has not worked regularly since the war's escalation. According to Anna, about 70% of Bethlehem's economy relies on tourism. With widespread closures and travel bans, families continue leaving for places like Spain, citing the need for jobs and a stable future. Nonetheless, she hopes for a lasting peace, insisting that Christians in Bethlehem should embody their faith through compassion for others.

Christmas Eve reflections

In these personal accounts, the narrative of Bethlehem’s Christmas Eve unfolds as one of quiet resistance, uncertainty, and perseverance. Parishioners attend churches that, while less crowded than in the past, remain crucial sanctuaries of hope. Religious leaders point to faith as a source of inner fortitude. Residents without work try to support one another and call on global communities to remember that Bethlehem is not just a symbolic birthplace but a living city with real people.

From clergy who see Jesus in the faces of displaced Palestinians to citizens yearning for a cease-fire that never seems to arrive, Bethlehem’s Christmas Eve this year reveals a collective plea: Peace is urgently needed. Despite the absence of festive lights and joyful gatherings, the city carries on through sheer willpower and faith in a better future. As Father Faltas put it, hope should never die at the Nativity.