Pope Francis dies at 88 after long battle with respiratory illness

Pope Francis, who has been pontiff since 2013, passed away on Monday, following long battles with respiratory illnesses, kidney failure, and declining health.

"Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."

Francis, originally from Argentina, was the first Catholic pontiff from the Americas, and began his career as a Jesuit priest in Argentina and later served as archbishop of Buenos Aires and a cardinal.

Born the son of Italian immigrants Mario, an accountant, and Regina Sivori, a homemaker, Francis comes from a humble background and grew up alongside four siblings. “My people are poor and I am one of them,” he would say on multiple occasions to explain his decision to continue to live a modest life, the Vatican said in his biography.

Before entering the priesthood in 1958, he trained as a chemical technician. He also studied the humanities in Chile, obtained degrees in philosophy and theology from the Colegio de San José in San Migue and taught at a number of universities.

In 1969, Francis was ordained a priest by Archbishop Ramón José Castellano and trained between 1970 and 1971 at the University of Alcalá de Henares, Spain, before he made his final profession with the Jesuits in 1973 - the same year he was appointed Provincial of the Jesuits in Argentina, a position he held for six years. A faithful from Bolivia holds lit candles with the portrait of Pope Francis outside the Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment for a respiratory tract infection, in Rome, Italy, February 18, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI)

Paraguay's ambassador to the Vatican, Romina Taboada Tonina, said during services for Francis’s wellbeing last month that Francis was "a great leader, without a doubt."

"Not only for Catholics, but he is a great political leader as well," she said.

Francis spoke at great lengths on a number of social issues - asserting in response to the US 2024 Presidential elections that immigration is a "a right," and abortion "is killing a human being."

The pope’s battle with declining health

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14. The 88-year-old’s latest hospitalization came as he fought against double pneumonia - a serious infection of both lungs that can inflame and scar them.

The Vatican confirmed he suffered an "isolated breathing crisis" with "an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory condition."

Francis was prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

The Pope’s work in the Vatican

Reuters reported that many of those who worked with the pope described how he would work himself to exhaustion.

In the months leading up to his death, Francis focused significant energy on tackling the Catholic Church’s growing budget deficit.

The pope’s difficult relationship with Israel

Francis was both criticized and commended for his comments and actions taken in the Israel-Hamas War.

In October 2024, Francis took the time to meet with wounded IDF soldiers and civilians recovering at the Sheba Medical Center. He described the center as a "hospital of peace and innovation."

The Catholic leader has also shared his prayers for the hostages and the families of the hostages.

Despite his visit, Francis has also been vocal in condemning the war against Hamas - relying on disputed casualty figures provided by the Hamas-run health ministry. Francis claimed “this is cruelty, this is not war,” after children were allegedly killed in a strike which eliminated multiple terrorists.

Francis also decried Israeli military strikes on schools and civilian structures being used by Hamas in violation of international law.

A nativity scene featuring a baby Jesus wrapped in a Palestinian Keffiyeh also drew significant condemnation - in particular from Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister, who accused Pope Francis of perpetuating “dangerous blood libel” against Israel and distorting history.