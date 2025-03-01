Pope Francis remains stable, has not had new breathing crisis, Vatican says

Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for just over two weeks fighting double pneumonia, is in a stable condition and has not had further breathing crises, the Vatican said on Saturday.

The 88-year-old pontiff suffered a constriction of his respiratory airways on Friday, akin to an asthma attack, renewing concerns over his well-being.

However, in a more upbeat readout on Saturday, the Vatican said the pope did not have a fever and did not show signs of an increased white blood cell count, adding that his blood flow and circulation remained stable.

An elevated white blood cell count often indicates the presence of an active infection or inflammation.

"The Holy Father's clinical condition remained stable," the Vatican said, adding that the prognosis was still guarded, meaning he was not yet out of danger. The Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, is pictured in Rome, Italy, March 1, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

What does the Pope have?

The Vatican said that for a second day running the pope required non-invasive, mechanical ventilation, alternating between this and "long periods of high-flow oxygen therapy."

The Pope was continuing to eat and was always vigilant, the statement said.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with severe respiratory problems that swiftly degenerated into double pneumonia - a serious infection in both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.

He last suffered what the Vatican described as a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis" on February 22, but there had not been any repeat crises until Friday.

Francis has experienced several bouts of ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

The pope has not been seen in public since entering hospital, his longest absence from view since his papacy started in March 2013, and his doctors have not said how long his treatment might last.