Jerusalem Post, IFCJ launch new podcast series 'Good for the Jews? Inside Christian Zionism'

The Jerusalem Post and International Fellowship of Christian and Jews (ICFJ) have teamed up for a new limited podcast series.

Titled Good for the Jews? Inside Christian Zionism, the six-episode podcast series is hosted jointly by Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein and IFCJ president and CEO Yael Eckstein, and will discuss the relationship Christians have with the Jewish community. Topics include shared values of Christians and Jews, faith, and how both communities can support each other.

What are the podcast episodes about?

The first episode, which debuted on April 21, saw the co-hosts interview Rabbi Pesach Wolicki and Bishop Robert Stearns on the history of the Christian Zionism movement and their desire to build bridges for friendship, fellowship, and faith.

The second episode, set to debut on April 28, will see Klein and Eckstein interview US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, which will discuss the history of Evangelical Christians and how early Christian Zionism played important roles in the founding of Israel. WE ARE excited for US Ambassador Mike Huckabee’s tenure to begin. Israelis were thrilled that his first official activity wasn’t political in nature. Ambassador Huckabee visited the Western Wall, where he placed a note from President Trump, praying for the peace of Israel, says the writer. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

The third episode, set to debut on May 5, will see former ambassador David Friedman and former US congresswoman Michele Bachmann discuss Evangelical support of Israel and the Jewish people amid a rising wave of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments in the wake of the October 7 massacre and Israel-Hamas War.

The fourth episode, set to air on May 12, will feature Dr. Rev. Johnnie Moore discussing stories and information about Christian support for Jews that many Jews have never heard.

In the fifth episode, set to air on May 19, Rabbi Meni Even-Israel and Bishop Paul Lanier take rabbinical and Bible-based looks at what Jewish law says about Christian support.

The final episode, set to air on May 26, will feature Pastor Allen Jackson discussing how he and his congregation at World Outreach Church have supported Jews in their time of need.

“There’s never been a more urgent moment in history for Christians and Jews to stand together against the common threat that rampant antisemitism seen around the world since October 7 poses to us all and the shared values we hold dear,” Eckstein said in a statement.