Pope Francis breaks with tradition on his own funeral and burial rites

Pope Francis approved a new edition of the 'Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis', the official text governing the rite of a pope's funeral, introducing several modifications to simplify the rituals. According to Fox News, this new edition replaces the previous version approved in 1998 by Saint John Paul II.

The Vatican announced the revised liturgical book for papal funerals after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, simplifying the elaborate rites used for his predecessors, as reported by Newsweek. Pope Francis received the first printed copy of the new edition following its presentation.

These modifications include the simplification of ceremonies and the elimination of traditions such as the use of three coffins and the catafalque for the exposure of the body. The new protocol replaces the traditional three coffins of cypress, lead, and oak with a single wooden coffin lined with zinc.

Among the most significant changes is the verification of death, which will now take place in the Pope's private chapel instead of in his bedroom. Once verified, the body will be placed directly in a wooden coffin with a zinc interior and transported to St. Peter's Basilica without passing through intermediate spaces like the chapel of the Apostolic Palace.

During the exposure of the body in St. Peter's Basilica, it will be presented directly in the open coffin, allowing the public to pay their respects while the body remains in the coffin, without a catafalque or the inclusion of the papal staff next to the body, as was customary.

Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Liturgical Celebrations, explained that the internal structure of the stations and the texts of the new edition have been revised based on experiences from the funerals of Saint John Paul II and Benedict XVI. He emphasized that the renewed rite aims to highlight that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ, not a powerful man of this world.

"Pope Francis has stated on several occasions the need to simplify and adapt certain rites so that the celebration of the funeral of the bishop of Rome may better express the faith of the Church in the risen Christ," Archbishop Ravelli said, as reported by Fox News.

The new edition of the 'Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis' introduces necessary indications for a possible burial in a place other than St. Peter's Basilica, responding to Pope Francis' wish to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, marking a historic departure from the tradition of burial in St. Peter's Basilica, as reported by the New York Post.

Choosing Santa Maria Maggiore as his burial place is a significant gesture towards simplicity, breaking with a tradition that dates back more than a century, Newsweek reported. The last pope to be buried outside the Vatican was Pope Leo XIII, who was entombed at Rome's Basilica of St. John Lateran in 1903, according to Fox News.

Pope Francis has expressed his desire to simplify the papal funeral rites, stating, "I want a ceremony that is dignified yet simplified, like all Christians." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The revisions also include changes in terminology. The previous edition used the expression "Summi Pontificis" (Supreme Pontiff), which has now been set aside, and the terms 'Pope,' 'Bishop of Rome,' 'Pastor,' and 'Roman Pontiff' are preferred.

The litany of saints, sung twice, has been updated with all the saints present in the General Calendar, and the burial Mass allows greater freedom in the choice of musical repertoire.

Pope Francis prefers to live in the Casa Santa Marta, a guesthouse for clergy, instead of the luxurious Apostolic Palace. He travels in small Ford or Fiat cars, not in luxury SUVs.

Pope Francis had previously stated that he wanted popes to be buried "with dignity" but not "among cushions," as he declared in the book 'The Successor' published in April, CNN reported.

The new edition of the papal funeral rites was introduced after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, replacing the previous rituals used for his funeral. The Vatican had to organize a funeral for the first retired pope in 600 years, Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, which included a review of the experiences from the funerals of John Paul II and Benedict XVI that informed the necessary revisions to the papal funeral rites, as reported by El Nuevo Día.

With these changes, Pope Francis continues to promote his vision of a more modest Church, incorporating his desire to "simplify and adapt some rites so that the celebration of the exequies of the Bishop of Rome better expresses the faith of the Church in the risen Christ," as reported by La Nación.

"Today it's more like the funeral of a diocesan bishop rather than of a Roman emperor," said Massimo Faggioli, a professor of theology at Villanova University.