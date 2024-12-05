The Popemobile goes fully electric with a custom-made, all-electric Mercedes-Benz

Pope Francis recently received a new fully electric Popemobile, marking a significant advancement in his commitment to environmental sustainability. The Vatican unveiled this custom-made, all-electric Mercedes-Benz based on the G-Class. The vehicle, specifically the electric G580 with EQ technology, is completely free of CO2 emissions.

Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, personally handed over the unique, hand-built vehicle to Pope Francis in the Vatican, as reported by Il Messaggero. The delivery was followed by a private audience with the Pope. Källenius emphasized the sustainable corporate strategy of Mercedes-Benz. "With the new Popemobile, Pope Francis is the first pontiff to travel in a fully electric Mercedes-Benz during his public appearances. This is a great honour for our company and I would like to thank His Holiness for his trust. With this Popemobile, we are also making a clear appeal for electric mobility and decarbonisation. Mercedes-Benz not only stands for exclusivity and individuality, but also for the commitment to making a fleet of new cars net-carbon-neutral by 2039," he stated, according to Bild.

The new Popemobile is painted in classic papal pearl white, with a red floor—the traditional color of the pontiff—as reported by Kronen Zeitung. It features an elevated position for Pope Francis, allowing crowds to see him more easily. In the rear cargo area, he sits on an elevated, rotatable chair to wave and address believers from all perspectives, as noted by n-tv. The vehicle includes heating in the papal seat and a grab bar for balance when standing, enhancing comfort and safety during public appearances.

Developed in close cooperation with the Vatican, the Jubilee Popemobile is a unique specimen produced specifically for the Pope's use. ANSA reports that a team of specialists from Graz, Sindelfingen, and Rome worked together for about a year on the project. The electric drive is adapted to the particularly low speeds required for public appearances, and the car has a specially made transmission that allows it to move at walking speed over longer distances.

Despite being completely open, the Popemobile has a plexiglass roof to protect Pope Francis from rain and bad weather, including a removable roof for inclement conditions, according to Il Messaggero. The vehicle also features a variable light on the roof that can adjust in intensity, allowing the Pope to be illuminated and visible even from afar.

Pope Francis has long preached against climate change and emphasizes the importance of the environment. In his encyclical 'Laudato Si', he calls for more sustainability and effective climate and environmental protection, noted a report by Die Welt. The adoption of an electric Popemobile aligns with his advocacy for sustainable development and greater care for creation amid rampant climate change.

Mercedes-Benz has been supplying cars to the Vatican for 94 years, first manufacturing a limousine for the Vatican in 1930, according to Die Welt. The term 'Papamobile' became popular especially through Pope John Paul II, who continued to use the Popemobile despite an assassination attempt, as reported by Kronen Zeitung. Some of the Papamobiles produced for Pope John Paul II had bulletproof glass, a security measure introduced after the 1981 incident, as noted by Il Messaggero.

Pope Francis, who was elected in March 2013, avoids using armored vehicles and does not value luxury limousines. Reuters reports that he sometimes travels in smaller cars, such as a 30-year-old second-hand Renault 4 and a small Fiat. Last year, when he had to go to the hospital due to health complications, he did so in a small Italian Fiat, according to T-Online. His preference is to be as close to people as possible, reflecting his humble approach to the papacy.

The Vatican aims to have exclusively electric cars in its fleet by 2030, becoming the first country in the world to do so. Pope Francis has also used electric cars on some of his trips abroad, including a completely electric vehicle during his recent visit to various locations in the Asia Pacific region, as mentioned by Reuters.

The Jubilee of 2025 is an event that occurs every 25 years, and millions of pilgrims are expected in Rome, according to ANSA.

Additional features of the new Popemobile include a heating system in the papal seat and a grab bar for support due to the Pope's knee and hip problems, which require him to use a wheelchair for most appointments, as noted by Kronen Zeitung. A boarding aid was also manufactured to assist him.

The vehicle's license plate is SCV 1, where 'SCV' stands for 'Status Civitatis Vaticanae' (Vatican City State), and the '1' indicates the head of state, as reported by Il Messaggero.