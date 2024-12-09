A bedside mishap: Pope Francis appears with bruised chin during appointment of 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis appeared at St. Peter's Basilica with a noticeable bruise on the right side of his chin during the solemn ceremony for the appointment of 21 new cardinals. According to Il Giornale, the bruise was partially covered by a band-aid and did not go unnoticed by those attending the event.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni explained that the Pope sustained the injury from a minor domestic accident. "The bruise was caused when Pope Francis bumped his chin on the bedside table in the morning," Bruni stated, as reported by Rosario3.

Despite the injury and signs of fatigue, Pope Francis led the ceremony as planned, demonstrating his commitment to his responsibilities. Wow TV reported that he awarded red birettas and cardinal rings to the new cardinals during the consistory, one of the most important ceremonies of the Catholic Church.

During his homily, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of unity and humility. "What must animate your service as cardinals is the risk of the journey, the joy of meeting others, the care of the most fragile," he told the new cardinals, according to El Nacional.

The Pope urged the new appointees to be "witnesses of fraternity, artisans of communion, and builders of unity," highlighting their mission to dedicate themselves to the care of the most vulnerable.

Pope Francis, who is 87 years old, has been dealing with health issues including severe knee pain and a hip ailment. Bild noted that he has been relying on a wheelchair or cane during public appearances due to worsening pain in his right knee and back.

The Sun reported that he had one of his lungs removed at age 21 after developing pleurisy, an inflammation of the lungs.

The new cardinals hail from various regions of the world, reflecting Pope Francis's commitment to a more inclusive Church. Correio Braziliense reported that among the newly appointed cardinals are five Italians, five from Latin America—including Brazilian Archbishop Jaime Spengler of Porto Alegre—and two from Africa.

The appointment of new cardinals is crucial for the future direction of the Catholic Church, which has approximately 1.3 billion members. The Sun noted that Pope Francis has now installed about 80 percent of the prelates who will elect the next Pope, establishing a succession structure to continue his reforms.

Despite the challenges, Pope Francis continues to fulfill his duties. Prensa Libre reported that he emphasized the importance of caring for the weakest citizens, urging everyone to work towards unity in the Church. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Pope's commitment to increasing geographical diversity among the cardinals is evident. Mail Online noted that the newest appointees come from countries including Peru, Argentina, Japan, the Philippines, Algeria, India, and Serbia. Additionally, the Sun reported that Pope Francis focused on strengthening geographic diversity among the cardinals, highlighting his efforts to create a more inclusive and universal Church.

By appointing cardinals from small Catholic communities around the world, Pope Francis is shaping the College of Cardinals that will eventually designate his successor. According to in.gr, it seems he wants to prepare the succession of the papal throne with people he knows and trusts for their character.

Pope Francis concluded the ceremony by encouraging the new cardinals. "Go ahead!" he told them, as reported by Rosario3. Despite the injury and health concerns, his commitment to his role and to the Church's mission remains steadfast.

The College of Cardinals now consists of 253 cardinals in total, of which 140 are electors under the age of 80. This structure plays a crucial role in the future leadership of the Catholic Church, as the electors will be responsible for choosing the next Pope.