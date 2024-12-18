Ukrainian celebrity chef faces criticism after hosting culinary show in Kyiv monastery

Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko is facing a wave of backlash after hosting a culinary show in the Refectory Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a monastery in Kyiv. The event sparked intense reactions from both Ukrainians and Russians, according to LIFO.

Klopotenko, known as "the most famous chef in Ukraine" and a self-proclaimed "fighter for independence through gastronomy," hosted the show as part of a project exploring traditional Ukrainian Christmas dishes. The episode, titled "Cooking 12 Lost Ukrainian Dishes," was released on the YouTube channel "Real History," as reported by BBC News.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, criticized the filming at the Lavra. "An Orthodox temple is a place where a person meets God in prayer, confession, and sacrament," she stated, as reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta. She questioned why a revered shrine was chosen as a filming location, adding, "The devil led them astray," according to LIFO.

In response to the criticism, Klopotenko took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter). "The Russians are enraged by the existence of Ukraine," he wrote, according to LIFO. "The enemy is making incredible efforts to divide us, spreading hundreds of false news in the information space. But they will not succeed! Evil will not overcome us if we radiate light. So let's share love!" he added.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) expressed outrage over the event. "The church is created for spiritual work, not for secular entertainment," the UOC stated, as noted by BBC News. "It is obviously important for them to publicly show their contempt for what has been and remains a shrine for believers," Archpriest Alexander Klimenko commented, as quoted by Izvestia.

Social media users also voiced disapproval. Some users wrote, "The temple is for prayer, not for a show. The food there is spiritual, not what you are showing... Shame on you!" according to LIFO. "Is it really worth turning churches into incomprehensible gatherings at a time when the war is ongoing?" one user wrote, as reported by BBC News.

The National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which oversees the Refectory Church clarified that the show was filmed not in the church itself but in the Refectory Chamber, a space historically used for communal meals by monks. "This hall is not a temple and has always been used for holding celebrations: spiritual, cultural, and educational," Maxim Ostapenko, the General Director of the National Reserve, stated to Interfax-Ukraine, according to RBC. "This fully complies with current legislation and the requirements for the operation of historical and cultural monuments," he added.

Klopotenko apologized to believers but urged them not to be swayed by misinformation. "I am always ready to admit my mistakes. Therefore, my sincere apologies to all truly believing Ukrainians whose feelings I hurt," he stated. He emphasized that the episode was dedicated to showcasing the traditional Ukrainian Christmas table and exploring ancient recipes preserved in the Lavra's archives.

Support for Klopotenko came from some members of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). Priest Georgiy Kovalenko, who watched the show, encouraged others to do the same. He believes that Ukrainian clergy and believers are becoming victims of Russian propaganda.

"There is nothing wrong with filming a program about Christmas dishes in such a place and collecting funds for children whose parents died defending Ukraine," he stated. "The Refectory Chamber of the Refectory Church is, in modern language, a banquet hall or a monks' dining room. And if you are looking for the best place for such events, this is it." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The incident has been amplified by Russian media and officials. Dozens of publications in Russian media were dedicated to the filming in the church and its alleged desecration by Klopotenko, whom they referred to as "the favorite chef of the wife of Zelenskyy." Russian Orthodox Church representative Vakhang Kipshidze commented on the situation, stating that "mockery of believers, alas, has become the norm for the current authorities of Ukraine," as reported by Izvestia.

Klopotenko, who rose to fame after winning MasterChef Ukraine in 2015, dedicated his career to reviving Ukrainian cuisine and "decolonizing" it from Russian and Soviet influences. His iconic dish, borscht, was successfully registered on the UNESCO list of cultural heritage. "For many years we avoided visiting our temples due to the dominance of the UOC-MP (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate). Now, since the Lavra, at least partially, has been liberated from the influence of Moscow, I want to urge you to visit it – this is our history, our heritage, for which it is worth being proud," he stated, according to LIFO.

The episode has attracted significant attention, garnering nearly 150,000 views. Klopotenko encouraged people to watch it "just to learn more about the incredible Ukrainian Christmas culture," as reported by LIFO.

Since 2022, the UOC has taken steps towards independence from the Russian Orthodox Church, although the state of Ukraine still officially considers them part of the Russian Orthodox Church, according to BBC News.