Inspiration behind Poulenc's Opera: 16 guillotined nuns canonized by Pope Francis

Pope Francis approved the canonization of 16 Carmelite nuns executed during the French Revolution, opting for a simplified procedure, according to BFMTV. "The Pope has decided to extend to the universal Church the cult of Blessed Thérèse of Saint-Augustin, the superior of the convent, and of her 15 companions of the Order of Carmelites, martyrs, killed out of hatred of religion on July 17, 1794, in Paris," The Vatican announced on Wednesday, as reported by Aleteia.

The 16 nuns, known as the Martyrs of Compiègne, were beatified in 1906 by Pope Pius X and are recognized as Blessed Teresa of Saint Augustine and her 15 companions of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, according to Le Figaro. Their execution occurred during the Reign of Terror, a tumultuous phase of the French Revolution marked by mass executions and political purges. They were condemned by the Revolutionary Tribunal for being "enemies of the people" and executed "in odium Fidei" (in hatred of the Faith).

In June 1794, the Carmelite nuns were arrested in Compiègne and sent to Paris, where they were judged by the Revolutionary Tribunal. Their public execution shocked France and Europe due to its ferocity. They were condemned for "childish beliefs and silly practices of religion" and for "continuing to live subject to their rule and their superior, Marie-Madeleine Claudine Lidoine, after the expulsion of their convent in September 1792," as detailed by La Croix. Despite their expulsion, the sisters tried to live their faith under the new rules but were still punished by the state.

On July 17, 1794, at 8:00 p.m., the nuns were executed in the Place du Trône, today's Place de la Nation, after being convicted of hostility to the French Revolution and for continuing in consecrated life, which had been made illegal, Crux reported. Before ascending the scaffold, the sisters sang hymns and psalms. Each one kissed a little statue of the Virgin held by their prioress, as recounted by Aleteia. Their bodies were thrown into the Fosse commune de Picpus.

The story of the Martyrs of Compiègne has inspired numerous artistic works over the centuries. Francis Poulenc's opera "Dialogues of the Carmelites," based on a text by Georges Bernanos, dramatizes their final days and unwavering faith. The opera was first performed in Italy in 1957, and has since been performed in French and English. Additionally, a film titled "Dialogues des Carmélites" was released in 1960, directed by Philippe Agostini and featuring Jeanne Moreau, Alida Valli, Pierre Brasseur, and Jean-Louis Barrault.

Le Figaro pointed out that to become saints, it would have been theoretically necessary for a miracle to be attributed to them, but Pope Francis opted for a simplified procedure for their canonization. Aleteia explained that an equipollent canonization means the nuns have not gone through the complete, lengthy process for usual canonizations, but that their sanctity is simply recognized. This form of canonization acknowledges their martyrdom and supreme witness to the faith.