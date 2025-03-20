'House of David' renewed for second season after 22 million viewers in first 17 days

"Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn's compelling creative vision has solidified our belief in the series, and we are excited to deliver more of the story to our customers," said Vernon Sanders, head of Amazon MGM Studios, according to TechRadar.

The first series of House of David premiered with three episodes on February 27 and amassed 22 million viewers in its first 17 days of streaming. Show creators Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn expressed their appreciation for the show's reception. "We are humbled by the extraordinary reaction this show has earned from the faith audience worldwide," they said, according to TechRadar.

Set in 1000 BCE, House of David tells the story of the Israelite King David, played by Michael Iskander. At the start of the series, David is a young outcast shepherd who is anointed to be the next king by the prophet Samuel, portrayed by Stephen Lang, following the disobedience of King Saul.

Before ascending to the throne, David must pass several tests, foremost among them the legendary battle with the giant Goliath, played by Martyn Ford, Münchner Merkur reported. The series depicts David's rise in the aftermath of his battle with Goliath, navigating palace politics, his family's jealousy, and a burgeoning romance.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, with a 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes according to TechRadar, House of David has been a hit among audiences, boasting an 89% audience score on the platform. The series garnered particular praise from faith-based circles, especially in America.

The ensemble cast also includes Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and former EastEnders star Davood Ghadami as Eliab, the eldest son of Jesse and older brother to David. Eliab is depicted as a high-ranking soldier in King Saul's army.

As the story unfolds, viewers witness David navigating relationships with faith, love, loss, and violence. He attempts to manage palace politics, a burgeoning romance, and his family's intense jealousy.

The season finale of House of David was scheduled for April 3.