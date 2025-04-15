Vatican declares ‘Architect of God’ Antoni Gaudí venerable, advancing him towards sainthood

The Catholic Church has officially declared Antoni Gaudí, the architect behind Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia basilica, as "venerable," recognizing his "heroic virtues" and moving him a step closer to sainthood. The Vatican's declaration acknowledges Gaudí's profound faith and dedication, which he embodied through his monumental work on the Sagrada Familia.

Gaudí, often referred to as "the architect of God," dedicated over 40 years of his life to the construction of the Sagrada Familia. Known for his devotional life and architectural genius, his work broke with established norms, transforming the original neo-Gothic project into something unique and inspired by natural forms. His designs are rich in symbolism that expresses his profound faith and spirituality.

The Sagrada Familia, the largest unfinished Roman Catholic church in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been under construction since 1882. Despite Gaudí dedicating the last 12 years of his life exclusively to the project, it remains unfinished. The basilica is renowned for its high Gothic bell towers and intricate designs that reflect Gaudí's deep religious convictions.

In 2010, the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia was consecrated by Pope Benedict XVI, paving the way for its use as a place of worship. At the time of the consecration, Pope Benedict praised "the genius of Antoni Gaudí... who, inspired by the ardor of his Christian faith, succeeded in transforming this church into a praise to God made of stone."

The formal recognition of Gaudí's "heroic virtues" was part of several decrees signed by Pope Francis. To promulgate the decree, Pope Francis received Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. This acknowledgment marks an important step toward Gaudí's potential sainthood.

For Gaudí to be beatified, a miracle must be attributed to his intercession. The next stage involves the investigation and recognition of such a miracle. If confirmed, he would then be beatified. For canonization, a second miracle would need to be attributed to him following beatification.

The beatification process of Antoni Gaudí was promoted 30 years ago by the Association for the Beatification of Antoni Gaudí, founded in 1992 and presided over by José Manuel Almuzara. Cardinal Juan José Omella, Archbishop of Barcelona, commissioned a canonical association formed by religious and laypeople to take charge of Gaudí's cause.

According to the canonical association, Gaudí "has become a universal figure of modern architecture" and was "a witness of faith, a man of faith, a great observer of nature, and a genius architect." They further stated that Gaudí's contribution to architecture "broke with established schemes," revealing his considerable knowledge and adherence to the mysteries of the Christian faith.

The Vatican communiqué highlighted: "The young Gaudí considered the Sagrada Familia a mission entrusted by God, and with this awareness, he transformed the original neo-Gothic project into something different and original, inspired by the forms of nature and rich in symbolism that expressed his profound faith and spirituality, which had Benedictine and Franciscan influences."

Gaudí was born on June 25, 1852, and died on June 10, 1926, in Barcelona. He dedicated his entire life to building the Sagrada Familia, where he manifested his artistic genius, religious feeling, and profound spirituality. The basilica stands as a testament to his dedication and is one of the largest tourist attractions in Europe.