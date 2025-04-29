Vatican in Turmoil: Cardinal Becciu steps back from papal election over London property deal

Cardinal Angelo Becciu announced his withdrawal from participating in the forthcoming conclave to elect the new pope, set to begin on May 7. His decision follows pressure over his admission and has reportedly caused "suffering" among the cardinals, according to Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Despite not being included on the official list of electors, Becciu had insisted on his right to participate in the conclave. He reaffirmed his position during recent congregations, claiming he retained the right to elect the successor of Pope Francis. "The pope recognized my cardinal prerogatives as intact since there was no explicit will to exclude me from the conclave nor a request for my resignation in writing," he said.

However, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State under Pope Francis, presented two documents signed by the pontiff confirming that Becciu could not participate in the conclave. These letters, one dated in 2023 and the other from last month, were shown during the early congregations, as reported by El Tiempo.

Becciu's name has been closely linked to a scandal to hit the Holy See. In 2023, he was convicted in the first degree by the Vatican Tribunal for financial irregularities related to a real estate operation in London. He was sentenced to five years and six months in prison. The scandal centered on the £200 million Sloane Avenue property in London, which was acquired during his tenure as Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State.

In 2020, Pope Francis took the unprecedented step of stripping Becciu of his privileges and accepting his resignation from the position of Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. This marked a fall from grace for a once-close collaborator and powerful figure within the Vatican.

Despite his conviction, Becciu continued to assert his innocence. According to La Repubblica, he told several people that his decision not to participate in the conclave is not an admission of responsibility. His intention, as reported, is not to cause further damage to the image of the Church. "Cardinal Becciu continues to maintain his innocence, convinced that behind his conviction there is a conspiracy," the publication noted.

The withdrawal of Becciu has averted a potential debate among the cardinals regarding his participation. According to Libero Quotidiano, his insistence could have forced the cardinals to vote in secret on whether to admit him into the Sistine Chapel for the conclave. The issue had the potential to become a point of contention as the Church prepares to elect a new pontiff.

Born in 1948, Angelo Becciu entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See on May 1, 1984. He boasts a long diplomatic career, having served at pontifical representations in the Central African Republic, Sudan, New Zealand, Liberia, Great Britain, France, and the United States. Under Pope John Paul II, he was Apostolic Nuncio in Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, and under Pope Benedict XVI, he served as Nuncio to Cuba.

In 2011, Becciu was appointed as the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, effectively becoming the third most powerful official in the Vatican's administrative structure. He held this position until 2018, serving under Parolin for five years. During this time, he was considered papabile and a trusted advisor to Pope Francis.

The scandal that led to his downfall involved the purchase of a luxury property in London's upscale Chelsea district using Church funds. An investigation into the deal uncovered allegations of embezzlement, aggravated fraud, and abuse of office. The ensuing trial lasted over two years and included 86 hearings, marking an episode in the Vatican's recent judicial history.

Despite the charges and his conviction, Becciu retains his cardinal title but holds no position within the Curia. In the Vatican's statistics, he is counted as a non-elector cardinal. He continues to participate in the general congregations alongside the other cardinals, despite his decision not to enter the conclave.

Becciu's situation remained a topic of discussion among the cardinals gathered in the Vatican in recent days. With the conclave approaching, the cardinals are striving to resolve outstanding issues to ensure a smooth election process. According to Libero Quotidiano, they aim to "arrive at that appointment with the knots already untied."