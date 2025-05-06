‘Would love to be Pope’: Donald Trump's AI-generated image sparks controversy.

In a move that has sparked worldwide debate, Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting himself as the pope as the Catholic Church finds itself amid a transition. The controversy erupted shortly after the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on April 21, 2025, due to complications following a stroke, according to Deutsche Welle. The Vatican is preparing for a conclave to elect a new pontiff, slated to begin on May 7.

Trump's image, showing him wearing a white cassock, a mitre, and a golden cross, gained rapid traction on social media platforms. Unlike prior communications where text typically accompanies his posts, the image was notably published without any commentary by Trump, as reported by the New York Times.

A storm of mixed reactions followed shortly after the image emerged. Many social media users expressed outrage, claiming the image was disrespectful, especially since it coincided with the mourning of Pope Francis. “That's incredibly disrespectful. Take this down,” stated one Instagram commenter, according to The Independent. Another remarked, “Unbelievable. I think you don't even know how offensive this is.”

Beyond the public backlash, the image also incited amusement from Trump's supporters. “Pope Trump... our president posted this. He's trolling because he knows the media will explode over it. I love it,” said comedian Terence K. Williams, according to Chosun Ilbo, illustrating the divisive nature of the post. Prominent Republican figures, including Senator Lindsey Graham, expressed some level of support, taking the notion of "Pope Trump" in stride. “I was excited to hear” about Trump's openness to the idea, said Graham, reported The New York Times.

Nevertheless, the White House's official X account also circulated the image, further amplifying public attention and debate, observed Página/12. Amid this context, the Vatican has yet to comment on Trump's actions or the potential implications of such an image.

Speculation around Trump's intentions with this post mounts as he continues to express interest in the religious landscape. The fact that he jokingly voiced his wish to assume the papacy added fuel to the fire. “I would love to be Pope. That would be my first choice,” Trump said, reported Al Jazeera (Arabic). While some close to him, like former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele, interpreted the action as evidence of Trump's "unserious and incapable" nature, the discourse evolves around whether this image is mere provocation or part of a broader commentary on religious authority.

While Trump has floated the idea of Cardinal Timothy Dolan as a favorable candidate for the papacy, it is clear that Dolan is not among the frontrunners for the position, despite Trump's endorsement, writes The New York Times. As America braces for the conclave commencing May 7, many await a leader embracing diversifying views across the Catholic landscape.