Global Investment Forum 2022 - Morocco   

The Jerusalem Post is pleased to announce our

GLOBAL INVESTMENT FORUM 2022

Four Seasons, Marrakech

November 17, 2022

As the region continues to evolve and grow, opportunities for economic collaboration and investment are expanding too. This year, three of the region’s most powerful media groups - Israel’s Jerusalem Post Group, the United Arab Emirates’ Khaleej Times and Morocco’s GMH Media Group - are partnering to produce an expanded Global Investment Forum.

The event will examine ways to increase joint ventures and economic partnerships between the participating countries.

Among the sectors we expect to be represented at the event:

Agriculture and water technology

Telecom and digital innovation

Energy, with a focus on renewable energy

Security and defense technologies

Finance, with a focus on Africa

Aerospace, travel and tourism

Forum participants will enjoy a series of round table discussions and one-on-one meetings and will be able to get to know each other closely, create business connections, collaborations, and develop trade relations.

The event will be broadcast on the Jerusalem Post website and on our sister websites, Maariv and Walla!, on the Khaleej Times and GMH websites, and on all of our social media channels. Previous events have reached nearly 1 million views on the Jerusalem Post platforms alone.

For more information: [email protected]