The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Conferences

Waze co-founder dreams of solving problem of traffic jams

Uri Levine will speak at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Sept. 12.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 10:17

Updated: AUGUST 27, 2022 10:19
Uri Levine (photo credit: Courtesy)
Uri Levine
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Uri Levine is an entrepreneur. 

A co-founder of not one but two unicorns, Waze and Moovit, Levine undoubtedly represents the quintessence of what has turned Israel into the “Start-up Nation.”

However, this businessman has a nother calling: To be a teacher.

And it is with this mission in mind that Levine has just authored his first book “Fall In Love with the Problem, Not the Solution,” which will be published in January.

Purchase a standard ticket to the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Sept. 12 and receive a free, autographed copy of Levine’s book. Act now.

According to the entrepreneur, the book “offers mentorship” and “aims to empower you to build a successful business by identifying your consumers’ biggest problems and disrupting the inefficient markets that currently serve them.” 

Uri Levine: 'I hate traffic jams'

Identifying problems and offering solutions through the disruption of existing systems has been the guiding principle of Levine’s career, a goal that he continues to pursue, especially in the fields of mobility and public transportation, which remain his passions.

“I hate traffic jams, and that’s why we’ve started ‘to Waze,’” he recently wrote in his blog. “We tried to solve that at Waze, but traffic jams are much more severe today than they were in 2007 when we started. So, my mission is not complete yet.”

At the same time, Levine is convinced that in the next few years, the number of people owning and driving cars will reduce dramatically.

As he recalled in a column for Forbes magazine, when Levine was a child, he once asked his father to drive him to school.

“It’s only a quarter of a mile away, walk there,” his father replied.

“When I asked again, he said, ‘When I was your age, I used to ride a donkey to school,’ and I didn’t believe him. The next generation will not drive, and the one after that will not believe us when we tell them that we used to drive cars ourselves.”

Uri Levine will speak at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York.Uri Levine will speak at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York.

The truth behind building a start-up

Perhaps the solution to the problem of traffic will come from one of the many start-ups in which Levine is involved as a partner, investor or mentor. Or perhaps from a reader inspired by his book.

“Throughout the book, I unveil the truth behind the hardship of building a start-up, side by side providing a cookbook for entrepreneurs in terms of how to make it right, with the hope that my readers will use my insights and ‘startips’ to guide their way and increase their chances to succeed,” the author said.

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will take place this year on Sept. 12 at Gotham Hall in New York. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.jpost.com/annualconference22.

Buy a standard ticket at full price and receive a free autographed copy of Levine's book in January when it comes out.



Tags waze google books innovation Entrepreneur Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by