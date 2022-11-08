The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Can Israel help Morocco build a cybersecurity infrastructure?

Cybersecurity will be among the topics discussed at the Global Investment Forum in Morocco

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 04:06
In 2021, Morocco’s authorities identified and neutralized 577 cybersecurity threats, according to the country’s General Directorate of Information Systems Security.

Morocco ranks 11th least safe country when it comes to cyber attacks

Morocco is one of the countries in the world that is exposed the most to cybersecurity attacks. 

According to research by Comparitech, a cybersecurity specialized website, Morocco ranks as the 11th least safe country in this sector out of the 75 nations analyzed in the report. 

In the past two years, however, Rabat has been taking several steps to improve its expertise and infrastructure in the field. 

In 2021, it approved a draft law to create a legal framework for improving the country’s information systems as well as to set standards for cybersecurity in public institutions, according to Morocco World News. Earlier this year, a “Cyber Security Centre of Excellence for Africa” was launched in the framework of a joint UK-Morocco project.

One of the world’s leaders in cybersecurity, Israel can offer Rabat important support in developing its cybersecurity infrastructure. 

Data by the Israel National Cyber Directorate shows that last year the Israeli cyber industry raised $8.8 billion in over 100 different deals, a threefold increase compared to 2020. In addition, around 40% of the private global investment in cyber security funding rounds was invested in Israel, while overall cyber exports stood at $11 billion.

In 2021, Morocco took part in a cybersecurity attack simulation organized by the Israel National Cyber Directorate at the Israeli pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. In July, the two countries signed a cybersecurity cooperation agreement with the goal of enhancing “operational cooperation, research and development, and the sharing of information and knowledge,” according to the directorate.  

The deal represents one of the many agreements signed by the two nations, whose ties have grown dramatically since the 2020 Abraham Accords. 

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, trade between Israel and Morocco reached $47 million in July 2022 which represented a 213% increase since July 2021.

Cybersecurity innovation will also be at the center of the upcoming Global Investment Forum organized by the Jerusalem Post and its media partners – Global Media Holding in Morocco and the Khaleej Times in the United Arab Emirates. The Forum will take place in Marrakech from November 16-17. Learn more.



