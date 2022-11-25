The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Moroccan tech leaders discuss innovation at Global Investment Forum

“Israel and Morocco signed 14 agreements for academic cooperation between academic institutions."

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 06:35
Innovation 2022 and Beyond at the Global Investment Forum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Innovation 2022 and Beyond at the Global Investment Forum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Two leading Moroccan experts in innovation and high-tech –  Youssef El Bari and Mehdi Alaoui  – participated in a panel discussion together with Einat Levi, Consultant to the Israeli Ministry of Regional Cooperation and Start-up Nation Central, at the Jerusalem Post Global Investment Forum in Marrakech, Morocco, on Thursday, November 17.

The panel, entitled “Innovation 2022 and Beyond,” was moderated by Poonam Chawla, Head of Content Partnerships, Events & Conferences, at the Khaleej Times.

Mehdi Alaoui, CEO & Founder of LaStartupStation & Member of the Board of Directors of the Moroccan National Federation of IT, told Chawla that Morocco’s success in becoming one of the leading countries in the tech industry in Africa is due to the government’s strategy and initiative in this area. The government has launched Morocco’s brand in this area, calling it “Morocco Tech.” Since the launch of the brand, said Alaoui, more than 15,000 new jobs have been created, and hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in tech.

Alaoui added that the government will be investing a large amount of money over the next four years to develop and train the country’s youth in technology.

“We truly believe that Morocco will be the source of energy of the startup and tech ecosystem in Israel in the future," said Alaoui.

The key to the Moroccan economy: Universities

Youssef El Bari, Director of the Investment and Innovation Division at Innovx-OCP Group, told moderator Chawla that universities are key in transforming the Moroccan economy into an innovation-driven system. 

Einat Levi, Consultant to the Israeli Ministry of Regional Cooperation and Start-up Nation Central, noted that the relations between Israeli and Morocco are based on the shared cultural values of the one million Moroccan Jews living in Israel and the active Jewish community of Morocco.

“Culture creates trust,” she said, “and allows us to create a very strategic story for partnership.”

Levi mentioned two projects that Start-up Nation Central has initiated in this area. The first will integrate Moroccan hi-tech talent into Israeli companies by utilizing Moroccan programmers who will remain in the country and work from Morocco, thus preventing a “brain drain” of Moroccan talent from the country.

A second project is a bilateral mobility program for Ph.D. students between the countries.

“Israel and Morocco signed 14 agreements for academic cooperation between academic institutions, and we want to see the students moving between these countries. This is the future,” she said.  



Tags morocco morocco israel innovation Global Investment Forum 2022
