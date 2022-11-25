The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Moroccan energy chief: Solutions must come from partnerships

Mohammed VI, Morocco’s king, directed the country to prioritize renewable energy development.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 06:46
Said Mouline, CEO of the Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency, discussed viable alternatives and strategies for addressing the energy crisis, at the Jerusalem Post Global Investment Forum in Marrakech, Morocco, on Thursday, November 17, in a wide-ranging interview with Eran Lerman, editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune.

Before addressing questions from Lerman, Mouline turned to the Israeli delegation and said, “You’re very welcome in our kingdom of peace, tolerance and innovation.” 

Mouline said that the solutions, innovations and financing for a climate-friendly energy solution must come from the private sector, working in partnership with the public sector. He noted that in 2009, Mohammed VI, Morocco’s king, directed the country to prioritize renewable energy development. 

He emphasized the need to find environmentally responsible energy solutions for the African continent and pointed out that 600 million people on the African continent are without electricity, and droughts and flooding are commonplace. Morocco is helping farmers switch from diesel to solar pumps and advocating for better water management.

Mouline added that the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine war has caused many people to become more energy-efficient. Ultimately, he said, the best solution will come from using renewable energy sources such as solar and wind-based energy. 



